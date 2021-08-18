On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Sun Prairie City Council adopted a resolution officially adopting Vision Zero -- a strategy with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.
By adopting Vision Zero, Sun Prairie is joining more than 40 communities across the United States, and several countries, who all committed to implementing policies and action plans around reducing the number of fatalities and injuries to travelers.
In order to become a Vision Zero community, one of the following criteria must be met:
- A clear goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries has been set.
- The Mayor has publicly, officially committed to Vision Zero.
- A Vision Zero plan or strategy is in place, or the Mayor has committed to doing so in clear time frame.
- Key departments (including transportation, public health and mayors' offices) are leading.
Prior to the official adoption, the city has been applying Vision Zero as a concept to the work of pedestrian safety in the community. Beginning in March, the City established a Pedestrian Safety Task Force, which is a staff-level taskforce focused on enhancing safety by reviewing traffic data and implementing improvements.
“The city has always been committed to the work of pedestrian safety,” said Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Services. “The official adoption of Vision Zero and joining this movement is another step we’re taking in honoring the commitment we make to keep our community safe.”
One of the first major steps the task force implemented was reducing speed on Main Street to 25 MPH. With a special focus on the Main Street Corridor, positive changes have occurred.
From April 26 to June 26, law enforcement reported a drop in crashes from 41 to 34 along the corridor.
Although it cannot be stated with certainty that this drop is entirely a result of the work from the task force, the city is confident that a reduced speed and additional officer presence has had an impact. In addition to Main Street, improving other areas in the community is key for a Vision Zero strategy.
To offer a space for community involvement, the city has created the Pedestrian Safety Task Force Hub Site. The site serves as a tool providing extensive information on the task force, local serious injury and fatalities, upcoming events, and more.
Most importantly, individuals can report a safety hazard using the dashboard reporter. Concerns are reviewed during meetings and responded to by members of the task force if the submitter provides contact information. Citizen reporting provides insight and direction on where to focus efforts throughout the community.
To visit the site and/or report concern, please visit: https://vision-zero-sunprairie.hub.arcgis.com/?fbclid=IwAR0sBudVMsO6ZO2ckOkBxcPeyH4QWchjKXz3gePIxmn2_S1zuMdaMVrtJO4
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, a Town Hall will be held in the in the Council Chambers beginning at 6 p.m. but the public is not currently permitted to attend in person.
Individuals interested in participating can attend via Zoom but must register first. There will be time allocated during the Town Hall for public comment and question.
Questions can be submitted to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVHLXVZ?fbclid=IwAR00mi-ZKgfku4v3teaFoenTySj9Cuj44XVcgFBE4L8QP9dC9NRFWJTdNI0
Registration to attend the Town Hall via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rCERibV-TMey8c7BDnegjg?fbclid=IwAR26yJRrmKm6szuTpUEGB6p-dcJ42ySCsUnMaHQq3KlAXucTTi-JzFtDAAc