Sun Prairie and Madison police officers arrested four males in connection with a Sept. 22 incident in Sun Prairie that ended with officers running after the suspects near East Towne Mall in Madison.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) said in a press release that on Sept. 22 at 9:49 a.m., SPPD officers received a report of a theft of wallet that occurred at east Kwik Trip, located at 1252 W. Main St.
An officer responded to the theft call and during the course of the investigation, the officer obtained a description of the suspect vehicle -- a silver Lexus reported stolen from Middleton.
Based on information received by the investigating officer, the suspect vehicle was located by another SPPD officer in the parking lot of East Towne Mall.
That officer pulled behind the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by the driver. The driver of the suspect vehicle backed into the officer’s squad, resulting in minor damage to the squad, Konopacki said.
The driver of the suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The officer did not pursue the suspect vehicle and stayed in the parking lot.
Shortly after that, three subjects who matched the description of the subjects who participated in the theft of the wallet at Kwik Trip then exited the mall.
The officer attempted to make contact with the three subjects, and all three subjects fled from the officer on foot.
With the assistance of officers from the Madison Police Department, the three subjects were apprehended a short time later in the near vicinity of East Towne Mall. A handgun was recovered from one of the subjects.
Approximately an hour later, the driver of the suspect vehicle was observed driving at a high rate of speed in the parking of East Towne Mall, almost striking a pedestrian, and ended up crashing the vehicle into a tree near the intersection of Thierer Road and East Towne Blvd.
The driver then fled the vehicle on foot and was also apprehended a short time later by officers from Madison and Sun Prairie police departments.
Arrested and charged is:
• Damion Trujillo-Kolman, age 17, of Fitchburg, for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of reckless driving, hit and run property damage and felony bail jumping.
• Isiah Ali, age 19, of Madison for resisting arrest.
• Codey Williamson, age 17, of Madison for resisting arrest.
• A 15-year-old Madison male for resisting arrest.
Konopacki said the investigation remains active and fluid and more criminal charges are forthcoming.
More information will be released when available.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD's Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously via the Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
