After a public hearing, the Sun Prairie School Board voted unanimously to apply for a state waiver to use the 2019-20 rates for the 2021-22 school year for rates it charges parents to bus kids to private schools outside of the Sun Prairie Area School District.
A staff report to the board indicates several districts have contacted the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) about private school parent transportation contracts, which are an option for districts when the cost of transporting a student would be significantly above average.
State law specifies that the minimum amount for those contracts is the greater of $5 per mile or the previous year’s per-pupil transportation costs, excluding specialized and midday kindergarten transportation.
The report from Phil Frei, SPASD Director of Business and Finance, and Rhonda Page, SPASD Business Services Manager said the districts that contacted DPI stated they are concerned that transportation costs remained steady while ridership decreased due to COVID-19 in 2020-21.
“The result is an artificially inflated per-pupil average for 2021-22 contracts, therefore districts would like to offer contracts using the previous year’s amounts (2020-21 contracts based on 2019-20 data),” the report reads.
The district may inform parents of its intent to offer contracts prior to the start of school, meeting the 30 day requirement. Then, the Sun Prairie School Board may request a waiver from DPI of the parent contract minimum.
“As with all waiver requests,” the report reads, “the board must specify the reason for which they are requesting a waiver and hold a public hearing before submitting the request.”
The district’s per-pupil average transportation costs were $460.90 in 2019-20 and $1,065.12 in 2020-21. This waiver request applies to the 2021-22 school year only. The total cost difference between paying parents the 2019-20 amount versus the 2020-21 amount is $29,223.
David and Kelly Bakke, whose two children have attended Abundant Life Christian School in Madison for 15 years, tried to use a federal mileage standard to calculate what the amount should be for a 22-mile round trip from their home to Abundant Life.
At $11 per day multiplied times the 180-day school year, the Bakkes calculated the amount should be $1,980 for the year.
“We have been homeowners in Sun Prairie for 19 years,” the Bakkes wrote in their letter regarding the busing cost, “and have paid property taxes for public school in Sun Prairie without our children using the public schools. We believe the $1,065.12 amount is certainly fair reimbursement for our child’s transportation costs.”
In response, Frei pointed out that the federal mileage calculation has nothing to do with how the cost is calculated. Instead, it is based on what the district paid to the SPASD busing provider, Kobussen. He also said the SPASD follows the DPI recommendations on how to calculate the cost.
The total number of students the fee applies to is 43, Page said.
Board President Steve Schroeder said while he is opposed to public school districts providing busing for private school students, he would vote for the waiver because it is allowed by state law.
The board voted unanimously to approve the waiver and use 2019-20 per-pupil transportation costs.
Annual meeting on October 4 to consider apportionment
In reviewing upcoming meetings, Schroeder noted the Sun Prairie Area School District Annual Electors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School, located at 888 Grove St.
Electors are scheduled to:
• Elect a chairperson for the meeting;
• Hear a 2021-22 budget summary from Frei;
• Conduct a public hearing and review the proposed budget;
• Hear a treasurer’s report from Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra;
• Set annual salaries for board members for 2021-22 and reimburse School Board members expenses;
• Consider other business as permitted at an annual electors meeting;
• Set the property tax levy for the 2021-22 school year; and
• Consider a petition filed by district residents for a plan of apportionment of school board members. The plan splits the board into three seats each for east and west portions of the district and makes a seventh “at large” seat to be elected by district voters.
A letter to the Sun Prairie Star last week by former Sun Prairie School Board members opposed the apportionment plan. The Facebook page “Petition for Apportionment of SPASD School Board” can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/Petition-for-Apportionment-of-SPASD-School-Board-110153498011934.
Board returning to in person meetings on October 11
The Sun Prairie School Board will conduct its first full, in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m., with a place to be determined.
“It is anticipated that this meeting will be a full in person meeting for board members, administrators and members of the public,” the board’s upcoming meeting notice reads. “[The] location of the meeting is being finalized and will be published in the legal notice of the meeting. A live stream will also be available on KSUN.”
The board has announced its intent to continue live, in-person meetings again with its Monday, Oct. 25 meeting, also with a location to be announced.
The Sun Prairie City Council has balked at allowing members of the public into its meetings, questioning the vaccination status of those who might attend meetings in person in the Sun Prairie City Council Chambers. The council has also allowed some alders to attend virtually, although all eight were on hand when alders returned to the council chambers in August.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors continues to meet virtually.
The Sun Prairie School Board has allowed board members to attend virtually, but most have attended in person at one time or another along with administrative assistant Chandu Vermuri and District Superintendent Brad Saron since early February. Most administrators and presenters have attended board meetings virtually.