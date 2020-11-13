A Nov. 12 fire at a Thomas Drive residence in the City of Sun Prairie resulted in roughly $5,000 in damage and displaced one resident and one pet.
Assistant Sun Prairie Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said at 5:55 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 600 block of Thomas Drive in the City of Sun Prairie for a reported building fire.
Upon arrival, crews found evacuation in progress, smoke in the public hallway, and a small fire in the bathroom of one of the units.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher and confirmed that the fire did not extend beyond the bathroom.
Firefighters used a fan to assist with removing smoke from the building while another crew turned off the stove in another unit.
The fire originated in a ceiling bathroom fan which dropped down and spread the fire to the water closet seat.
Sullivan said a portion of the bathroom ceiling was removed by firefighters to check for fire spread. The electricity to the affected apartment was disconnected.
One resident and a pet have been displaced due to the fire and another resident was transported by SPEMS to the hospital due to the evacuation process.
All other residents were able to return to their apartments.
Sun Prairie Fire, Police & EMS Services assisted escorting residents back to their apartments. The building has been turned back over to management.
Sun Prairie emergency services responded with four pieces of fire apparatus, a command car, two chiefs, a fire investigator, an ambulance and three police officers.
The building had an active fire alarm system that alerted residents once a resident pulled the alarm.
Sullivan said fire sprinklers were not present in the apartments.
The estimated damage to the building is approximately $5,000 with about $1,000 loss of contents.
