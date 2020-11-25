During the Nov. 19 Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Board Supervisor Holly Hatcher (District 26), joined by Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner (District 2) introduced a resolution in support of the Medicare for All Act of 2019.
The act would provide national health insurance for every person in the United States for all necessary medical care, including prescription drugs; hospital, surgical, and outpatient services; primary and preventative care; emergency services; reproductive care; dental and vision care; and long-term care.
The resolution notes that the pandemic has demonstrated how public health depends on the universal availability of high quality health care to all people.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, close to 30 million Americans were without health insurance. Since the start of the pandemic, millions more have lost their employer-based health insurance.
“We’ve known for many years that there is a real problem with the insurance system we have. Every single person has a right to seek medical care when they need it, regardless of employment status, and be treated without crushing medical bills,” said Hatcher, who is also a Nurse, and serves on the Board of Health. “We know that not having insurance prevents people, many in communities of color, from seeking care. The time to act is now.”
According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Health, the pandemic has highlighted the increasing healthcare disparities between communities of color and their White counterparts: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/disparities.htm. The resolution also underscores these disparities and notes the impact the lack of access to high quality healthcare has on communities of color.
“Health care is a human right. We are in the midst of a dangerous health crisis and a critical moment in our country. I see every day how the effects of inadequate insurance coverage negatively impact people’s health outcomes. No one should be left behind,” said Hatcher.
If approved, the resolution will be sent to President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris, Senators Baldwin and Johnson, and the Wisconsin Congressional delegation and calls on them to work toward its immediate enactment, assuring appropriate and efficient health care for all residents of the United States.
The resolution will be referred to County committees and will be taken up in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.