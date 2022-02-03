City of Sun Prairie Shared-Ride Taxi service will cut service hours to help curb wait time delays caused by a driver shortage.
Riders report waiting for up to two hours for service. City service standards say riders should wait no more than 30-45 minutes for a ride.
Weekday and Saturday hours will be pulled back, with service ending at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, service will end at 11 p.m. instead of 2:45 a.m. Saturday service will start at 7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.
The schedule changes were made late last week.
“These hours are temporarily shortened until we can bring on board additional staff,” said Paul Woodward, general manager of Running Inc., the company the city contracts for the service.
The Sun Prairie operation is down eight drivers. Woodward said the company has had a few people apply for driver openings.
Running Inc.’s starting wage is $11.25 per hour with drivers getting an additional $2 an hour on weekends. Employees get a $200 bonus for bringing in new hires. The new employee gets a $100 bonus after 90 days.
City of Sun Prairie Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown called the delayed service “subpar” last week and said he was working with Running Inc. to alleviate the problem.