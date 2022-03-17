Wisconsin Distributors’s Cathryn Jacobs (right) presented a check for $5,000 to Tom Coy (left) and Steve Pogue from the Sun Prairie Lions Club on May 9, 2019 — representing proceeds from the 2019 Barstool Open. This year’s event featuring Sun Prairie Lions volunteers takes place April 9 in Madison.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club is teaming up with Sun Prairie-based Wisconsin Distributors to raise money during The Barstool Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at select bars and restaurants in Madison.
The Barstool Open — which is retuning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 — requires four people to a team with a cost of $50. All proceeds go to the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Pre-Registration will be held at The Double U on Friday April 8, from 4-6 p.m., where participants may pick up a score card and golf ball early to beat the Saturday morning rush.
The Check-In/Day of Registration is 9 -10 a.m. at The Double U, which is located at 620 University Ave., on Saturday, April 9. Players must be 21 years of age or older to participate. The Barstool Open will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at 14 participating bars that include Chasers 2.0, Whiskey Jack’s, and Kollege Club.
Bud Light will hand out a complimentary golf ball for each team and putters will be provided. Team Costume Contests will also be judged.
Official rules include:
• All rulings by the Event Officials from the Sun Prairie Lions Club are final.
• No practice shots will be allowed.
• All golf balls hit out of bounds result in a one-stroke penalty.
• Official Judges from the Sun Prairie Lions Club will score all scorecards at each hole.