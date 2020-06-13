Acting on a human resources director recommendation, the Sun Prairie School Board on June 8 voted to approve rollover vacation language for Sun Prairie Area School District 260-day contract employees.
A report to the board from SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler said all employees in the Administrator, Administrative Support, and Support Staff employee groups working a 260-day calendar receive an allotment of vacation days per academic year.
Each of those work groups has language focused on what happens when the employee does not use all of the allotted vacation time in an academic year — how the unused time is rolled over to the following year or lost altogether. Sadler said the Administrator and Support Staff handbook language allows for up to five unused vacation days to be rolled over to the following year.
Any time additional unused time is lost, Sadler added, but the Administrator Handbook has language that in “unique circumstances” the Superintendent can authorize that unused vacation days (up to 10 days) can be paid out at 50% per diem.
When it comes to cost, Sadler wrote, it will be minimal, “considering the good will and ease of administration of consistent vacation language.”
The direct measurable cost, Sadler added, will be determined through how days in the past were lost completely above the five rollover days and now will be converted to paid time off days which may be either used in possible future medical leaves or may be recognized monetarily at time of retirement.
Board members praised the effort to bring uniformity among the three groups and approved the change unanimously.
COVID-19 action reviewed
The board reviewed the district’s reaction to the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. Several board members noted how well the district was positioned to transition to district learning (watch the screencast of the after action report in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com).
Budget: No news is good news?
The district continues to await action by the state Legislature to determine what budget cuts might be required as part of the 2020-21 district budget based on aid allocation.
The board took no action on the budget projections, preferring to wait until the state takes some action.
Pride Month Resolution approved
Noting “June is a time to celebrate our dynamic LGBTQ+ community, raise awareness of quality services, and foster dialogue to promote healthy, safe, and prosperous school climates and communities for all,” the Sun Prairie School Board approved a two-page resolution in support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) Pride Month.
The resolution traces the history of pride month back to the Gay liberation movement started in 1969, inspired by the Civil Rights movement and Marsha P. Johnson was a prominent African American leader during the Stone Wall uprising whose legacy as an outspoken advocate for gay rights still stands today (see PDF attached to this article for the full resolution).
Handbooks reviewed
The board conducted its annual review of school handbooks, including those for Sun Prairie High School, Prairie Phoenix Academy, Prairie View and Patrick Marsh middle schools as well as the Sun Prairie Virtual School. The high school and grades 6-8 extracurricular handbooks, the Sun Prairie 4-Year-Old Kindergarten, and elementary school and parent handbooks were also reviewed. The board took no action on them except to approve them as part of its consent agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.