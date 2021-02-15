The Sun Prairie Area School District on Feb. 14 announced changes to its Weekly Meal Box program.
Weekly Meal Boxes are free to all children in the Sun Prairie Area School District. This applies to those who are 18 or younger in a household.
With virtual school in session, the SPASD needed to make some distribution time changes effective Monday, Feb. 15.
Individuals may pick the free meal boxes up at the following locations and times:
Tuesday
Camden Apartments, located at 2601 Old Camden Square in Madison, by the pool from 12:30 — 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Westside Elementary School, 1320 Buena Vista Drive in Sun Prairie, from 11:45 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
C.H. Bird Elementary, 1170 N. Bird St., from 12:45-1:30pm
Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St. in Sun Prairie, at Door #15 in the back of the building, from 1:30 — 2:15 p.m.
Northside Elementary School, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive in Sun Prairie from 4:30 — 5:15 p.m.
Thursday
Cardinal Heights Middle School, located at 220 Kroncke Drive, at door #3, from 1:30 — 2:15 p.m.
Friday
Prairie View Middle School, 400 N Thompson Rd. in Sun Prairie, at Door #11, located in the back of the building, from 1:45 — 2:30 p.m.
Individuals with questions are asked to contact the SPASD Nutrition Department at 608-834-6544 or email nutritiondepartment@sunprairieschools.org
