The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently announced the City of Sun Prairie received its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2021 Annual Budget.
This marks the fourth consecutive year Sun Prairie has received the award.
The award represents a significant achievement by Sun Prairie as it reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.
These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:
• A policy document;
• A financial plan;
• An operations guide; and
• A communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
“We are honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year and staff in the Finance Department have worked hard for this accomplishment,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
A copy of the city’s 2021 annual budget is available on the city’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/316/Budget-Documents. It can be found by clicking on the 2021 Budget PDF.