The Sun Prairie Fire Department and WE Energies teamed up to safely evacuate a Sunfield Street property on Nov. 10 following a gas leak.
Lt. Paul De Lap of the SPFD said at approximately 1:42 p.m., SPFD was dispatched for a report of a gas leak at Top Pack Defense, 1797 Sunfield St.
De Lap said the first SPFD unit arrived on scene and confirmed a heavy smell of gas in the area and began evacuating the buildings.
The first arriving SPFD engine began an interior investigation, De Lap said. The second arriving crew began an exterior investigation and noted gas coming from a subsequent building at 1805 Sunfield St.
Fire crews evacuated the building and found reading on the interior of the afflicted building and observed high level of natural gas accumulated at the ceiling.
De Lap said fire crews immediately shut down the gas at the meter on the exterior of the building. WE Energies arrived and assisted SPFD personnel with the ventilation of the building. Once the gas was ventilated WE Energies advised it would try to locate the leak.
All hazards at this location were eliminated, De Lap said, and the scene was turned over to WE Energies.
