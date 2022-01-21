Praising Kwik Trip for working with neighbors, the Sun Prairie City Council on Jan. 18 approved a revised conditional use permit for a new Kwik Trip and fueling canopy to be constructed on the site of the current Stop’n Go at the corner of Broadway and Windsor streets.
The revision deals with the hours of operation. A Kwik Trip official appeared at the council meeting via Zoom and told alders the company agreed to maintain the same hours as the existing Stop’n Go — 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
In addition, the company agreed to replace some trees on the property with evergreens, although Mayor Paul Esser agreed to allow staff to review the landscaping plan and allow the company to work that out with the city.
Alders praised the company for meeting with two of the neighbors who were most vociferous about their opposition to have a 24-hour gas station-convenience store operating at the site. A Kwik Trip official who appeared at the Dec. 21 meeting where the CUP was rejected by alders said that all other Kwik Trips in the area — including three in Sun Prairie — were 24-hour locations.
At that meeting, during discussion of the CUP — and the possibility of whether alders could reject the CUP based on neighborhood opposition — City Community Development Director Scott Kugler said he discussed CUPs in detail with Acting City Attorney Matt Dregne.
“I learned a lot the last couple of days about conditional use permits,” Kugler told the council at the Dec. 21 meeting.
Kugler said because of a change in state law, the council could not reject the CUP based on information that was not considered during the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s public hearing or that was part of the record of that hearing.
Kugler said he learned the CUP process is quasi-judicial, and the council doesn’t have discretion with CUPs, and that speculation by neighboring property owners about the potential for additional noise and traffic is not enough reason to deny a CUP.
That didn’t stop District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs son Dec. 21 from extensively questioning a Kwik Trip representative about why the company didn’t meet with neighbors or even consider changing the hours to open at 5 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Kugler said that doesn’t usually happen with convenience store proposals, especially when the user is already located near three other residential neighborhoods and operates 24 hours at each of those locations. A Kwik Trip real estate representative said during the Dec. 21 meeting that the company wants to be a good neighbor. He pointed out the plans to move the building to the north property line, eliminate the existing car wash and even move a driveway to avoid conflict with the nearby Broadway-Windsor intersection traffic.
A company representative reiterated the good neighbor stance during the Jan. 18 meeting, agreeing to replace smaller trees on the site with evergreens.
In its Jan. 18 issue, the Sun Prairie Star called for alders to reconsider their vote on the Kwik Trip CUP, citing Kugler’s statements about existing state law.
But alders were highly complimentary on Tuesday night.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker — who was not present for the Dec. 21 vote — said he even wanted to discuss a provision that would allow Kwik Trip to move to 24-hour service in the future. Kugler said the company would have to ask for a review of its permit in three years in order to expand its service hours.
“This project will be multi-million dollar investment in the City of Sun Prairie,” wrote Kwik Trip Project Manager for Store Engineering Bradford Fry in a letter to the city. Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 800 Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Tobacco Outlet Plus, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, Hearty Platter, and Stop-N-Go locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“Not only in the physical improvements and development of the property,” Fry added, “but also an investment of approximately 25 to 30 jobs in the city.”
Alders approved the CUP unanimously, with District 4 Alder Tina Bohling absent.
Kwik Trip Inc. will remove the existing structures and redevelop the site with a 9,707 sq. ft. convenience store with alcohol sales and a 10-dispenser fuel canopy.
The existing pavement will also be replaced, and new landscaping and stormwater facilities will be added. The exterior of the proposed new structure — similar to other Kwik Trips in Sun Prairie — will consist of full brick cladding, a metal roof, storefront aluminum openings and stucco accents.