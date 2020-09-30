The City of Sun Prairie will conduct its public hearings about the Colorado Commons apartment complex proposal during a special late October plan commission meeting.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann explained in an email to alders and the Sun Prairie Star why the special meeting is required.
Gebhardt Development has submitted requests for an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie’s Comprehensive Plan along with a General Development Plan (GDP) for approval of a multi-family development at 2301 Colorado Ave.
Semmann wrote that state law requires comprehensive plan amendments have a 30-day notice prior to the public hearing associated with the plan amendment.
“In this case the deadline for noticing the public hearing for the plan amendment for the Oct. 13th Plan Commission meeting was not met, therefore the Plan Commission will be holding a meeting on October 27th (at 7 p.m.) to hear the two requests associated with this project,” Semmann wrote.
Sun Prairie Plan Commissioners were aware of the meeting in addition to the regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 13, according to Semmann.
“The city is responsible for providing the public hearing notice and has done so in accordance with state law for the October 27th meeting,” Semmann added. “As there is no City Council meeting on Nov. 3rd [because of the presidential election], these two items are scheduled to come before the City Council at the Nov. 17th meeting for final action.”
Gebhardt Development reduced the size of its initially proposed 308-unit project to 253 units after receiving opposition from neighbors of the apartment complex proposed for North Thompson Road in the West Prairie Village neighborhood. The company has held a neighborhood meeting with residents via Zoom since the initial commission and committee of the whole meetings.
The Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 16 adopted a resolution to cancel the Nov. 3 meeting, citing the election, an anticipated higher voter turnout and increased demand on city clerk staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.