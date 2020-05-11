The community is invited to unite together for a community event, “Sunshine Sunday," which provides the opportunity to help support Buck & Honey's and Sunshine Place on Sunday, May 17.
Place your order for specially prepared take and bake meals no later than noon on Saturday, May 16. Meals may be picked up from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 at Buck & Honey's Sun Prairie location only, at 804 Liberty Blvd.
Buck & Honeys is providing three take and bake options, each serving a family of four, for $100, with $50 supporting Buck & Honey’s and their staff, while $50 is donated to Sunshine Place to support their mission of providing centralized access to food, clothing, and other services to community member’s facing hardship.
The take and bake meal options include:
• Honey Glazed Ham -- ham dinner with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed wild ramps;
• Stuffed Chicken -- lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, bacon, spinach & mushrooms, pan-fried and drizzled with a sage sauce. This meal also includes garlic mashed potatoes and Popular Ridge Farms asparagus;
• Vegetarian Manicotti -- large shells stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes. This meal includes garlic bread.
No substitutions are allowed. Options to add on salad, dessert and/or beverages are available.
Interested individuals should order by phone at 608-837-3131 or online by noon on Saturday, May 16. For more information about the restaurant, go online to http://www.buckandhoneys.com.
Sunshine Place began operations in 2007 when it built the largest building allowed at 18 Rickel Road. While Sun Prairie has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the need for increased services has also grown. Sunshine Place now includes 7 programs and 9 social service programs offered by partner agencies; for more information, check out sunshineplace.org.
