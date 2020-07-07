Park Bank, a locally-owned community bank founded in 1966, recently announced that Ann Becker has joined Park Bank as Senior Mortgage Advisor. Ann’s experience makes her a concierge of lending to her clients.
In addition to her proficiency in the mortgage industry, Becker has owned and managed three award-winning Madison hotels, worked alongside her father in the construction industry, owned a construction company herself, and built her own spec home.
All of these experiences help her to provide exceptional customer service and make her an asset to her clients looking to buy, build, or refinance their home.
“We’re thrilled to have Ann on our Park Bank team. Her extensive knowledge in new construction helps our clients navigate and enjoy the experience of building. She has deep roots in our community and is equally as committed to helping our community grow,” said Trent Sveom, Vice President of Mortgage.
With convenient locations throughout Dane County, Park Bank blends financial technology with individualized, proactive service in order to help clients achieve their goals; learn more at ParkBank.com or call 608-278-2815.
