Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Superintendent Brad Saron on Monday, Feb. 8 refused to fire Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte despite a demand letter and petition issued by two SPASD families in the wake of a Feb. 1 slavery activity at a Sun Prairie middle school.
“The educational planning incident that occurred on February 1, 2021 [at Patrick Marsh Middle School] is merely the straw that broke the camel’s back and we believe there is much for the SPASD to own and to urgently find remedy,” the Bowie and Hawk families wrote in a letter posted with a petition.
“We are thankful SPASD expedited a response to the most recent incident and we would agree with your description of the incident as a ‘grave error.’ Additionally, we would continue to express this incident as unsurprising, consistent with previous behavior, and a demonstration of the many micro-aggressions Black and Brown children experience on a regular basis within the district,” the letter continues.
The incidents cited in the letter posted on change.org include The Black-Face incident, a teacher on Zoom with the Confederate Flag, Blue Lives Matter in response to Black Lives Matter in schools, the Sun Prairie School Board’s Police in Schools proclamation, and “no district response, as promised,” to a student walkout.
“In each of these incidents, aggressors felt at ease and entitled to leverage their privilege to entertain, politicize, and demean Black and Brown families,” the Bowie-Hawk letter reads. “We believe the district has not done all it should to reduce the number of triggering events our children and the community have and continue to experience. These are only a handful of incidents and we are prepared to talk about many more.”
The SPASD letter issued Monday Feb. 8 by Saron and Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder which was distributed to local media includes a statement the SPASD will not fire Leonard-Witte, and pledges a “consistent, strategic and deliberate” effort to address systemic racism.
“We must work in partnership with one another, guided by beliefs and vision. The incident at Patrick Marsh is not indicative of the commitments of this school district or what we are passionately working to become as an organization,” the SPASD letter reads. “It was a direct result of people working outside the protocols we’ve established and outside our expectations of our staff.”
The SPASD letter points out Leonard-Witte is committed to equitable outcomes for students, and points to more than a dozen actions the district has taken to become more equitable after she joined the district, including a requirement that all district-level cabinet members are part of the District Equity Leadership Team, a districtwide equity team, that this year created an adult learning framework for Race and Equity Teams (E-teams) to determine the level of fidelity and impact the teams are having in each building.
“We recognize and are thankful for the work done by Stephanie Leonard-Witte in service of the district’s mission, vision, beliefs, and values, as well as our district equity statement,” the SPASD letter reads. “We will not be recommending any form of dismissal of the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Equity for this incident. The urgency of this work requires a transformational and systemic response.
“The district ardently opposes systematized and institutionalized racism that has been in place for over 400 years. We name this not to minimize the incident that has taken place, but in service and understanding of our call to deepen and accelerate our equity work,” the SPASD letter states. “Please accept this letter as assurance of our ongoing commitment toward racial equity with support from the highest levels of leadership in this school district.”
But the Bowie-Hawk letter includes other demands, such as the creation of a formal Equity Department that will be headed by an official Director of Equity who is fully hired and continually vetted by a group of racially diverse community members, some of whom may be a part of this group. The Equity Department will include Talent and Acquisitions Managers/Coordinators who can recruit from racially diverse groups across the state and nation. The Equity Department will be a part of all discrimination complaints throughout the district.
Other demands in the Bowie-Hawk letter include:
• Consulting with a third party approved by a group of racially diverse community members in order to change your current practices in obtaining and retaining more teachers, administrators, counselors, coaches, psychologists, and other Black and Brown staff members that appropriately aligns with the demographics of the student population.
• Providing spaces for Black and Brown staff to thrive including support groups and a human resources team member specifically assigned to the recruitment and retention of staff of color. This person must sign off prior to any discipline decision regarding these staff members.
• Work towards all buildings having one or more Black or Brown staff in leadership roles, and have an active Cultural Family Advocate in each building to help facilitate communication between the schools and families.
• “Evaluate your anti-racist teaching trainings and collect data to see if it has been effective,” the Bowie-Hawk letter reads. “The district has been working with the same people for years with no change in outcomes and in some cases increased failure rates for Black and Brown students.”
The Bowie-Hawk letter, also signed “representing other concerned Sun Prairie residents and families of SPASD,” demands an official response within 10 business days.
Some who signed the petition also stated their concerns about the district and the school board’s needs to take the petition and letter seriously.
“I’m a new homeowner in Sun Prairie. I want my future children to feel safe attending this school district,” wrote a petition signer identified as Tou Vue. “These racial issues over the years from this school district is alarming and disgusting. We demand change and expect max penalties for all staff involved in any act of hatred and bigotry. We want the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education to take this situation seriously and take a clear stand against these acts of hatred by punishing all those involved in allowing this educational planning to occur.”
“I know first hand the truths written in this petition,” wrote Lisa Goldsberry, “and the changes that need to occur.”
“To be clear, my issue is not with the teachers who distributed this lesson. Out of context, this lesson is problematic, but through coaching and support, these issues can be remediated,” wrote someone identified in the petition as Joshua Burgess.
“My core concern is that time and again, this district leadership has abandoned their teachers, and thrown them under the bus at every opportunity. A school system is only as successful as its teachers. Sun Prairie teachers have given more of themselves over the course of this pandemic than any other profession,” Burgess added.
“And, in repayment, the district has asked them to risk themselves in the classroom over and over. Without basic safety precautions. Also, they have asked them to remake instruction plans over and over (in-person, virtual, and hybrid), offering no support. Just take it or leave it,” Burgess added.
“Lastly, when one of their own faces backlash, they throw them under the bus as well, disavowing them, pleading ignorance, and suspending them,” Burgess wrote. “There is no clearer definition of leading from the back. The district leadership is feckless, requires strict review, and where appropriate, dismissal.”
The SPASD letter asks those who may have read the Bowie-Hawk letter to tune into the board’s Feb. 8 meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable and channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable) and on-demand after the meeting at ksun.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.