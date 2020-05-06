Wisconsin's production of tart cherries and cranberries fell in 2019, according to figures compiled by the US Department of Agriculture's National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS).
Cranberries
Wisconsin cranberry production totaled 4.67 million barrels in 2019, down from 5.55 million barrels in 2018, according to the NASS Non-citrus Fruits and Nuts 2019 Summary. The state’s cranberry growers harvested 20,800 acres, up from 20,700 acres last year. Average yield per acre, at 224.4 barrels, was down from last year’s 267.8 barrels.
The price of cranberries was up 4 percent from 2018 to $29.30 per barrel. The total value of utilized production decreased to $137 million dollars.
Processed cranberries accounted for 96 percent of the state’s utilized cranberry production.
Wisconsin maintained its number one ranking in total cranberry production with 59 percent of the nation’s total. Wisconsin total production was more than twice that of the next highest producing state, Massachusetts.
Cherries
Wisconsin tart cherry production totaled 9.1 million pounds in 2019, down 17 percent from 2018 production levels, according to the NASS – Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts 2019 Summary.
Wisconsin’s bearing acreage was estimated at 1,600 acres, up 100 acres from last year. Average yield per acre, at 5,700 pounds, was down from 7,270 pounds last year.
The overall average price fell from 19.3 cents per pound in 2018 to 10.9 cents per pound in 2019.
The value of Wisconsin’s utilized tart cherry crop totaled $934,000 in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.