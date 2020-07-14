A group of about 100 people filled the street near Sun Prairie Fire Station #1 on Friday July 10 to mark the second anniversary of the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr, destroyed five buildings and damaged others in downtown Sun Prairie.
The ceremony included the unveiling of a landscaped corner that connects the and Emergency Medical Stations. In that corner: A statue of a crouched firefighter holding Barr’s helmet, and a restored hydrant damaged in the explosion that now serves as a small fountain near the statue.
The ceremony also featured the renaming of the street in front of the fire station. As approved by the Sun Prairie City Council, the street was renamed from Angell Street to Barr Street. The new street sign was also unveiled during the ceremony when a crew member pulled a turnout jacket that covered it.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since that horrible day that we had to deal with downtown,” remarked Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, who acted as master of ceremonies. “But we’re here for the healing.”
Chaplain Charlie Brandt led the crowd in prayer, but also remembers it every time he drives through the area.
“And that event has kept on and had an impact on this community,” Brandt said.
“And so in all of the best ways, that’s the value. But as we gather tonight, we gather for healing — to keep on moving forward and to keep on seeing God’s blessings through very difficult and trying situations,” Brandt said. “And so it is appropriate, as we gather, as we remember the Barr family, as we remember the other firefighters — that whole family — EMS and police, everyone that was affected that day, that night by these events.
“And for me personally, I can’t go through this intersection without remembering how the rubble blocked the street. And the fences were up and the lights on,” Brandt said. “And that scene is etched permanently in my memory.”
Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Ray Thomson, who suffered a fractured arm as a result of the explosion, thanked those in attendance.
“It means a lot. It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since the explosion, but at the same time, it seems like it just happened yesterday,” Thomson said. “And looking back, we mourn the loss of Cory, but we remember the actions of Cory and all the other first responders on scene that day that did so much to prevent any further loss of life.
“It was amazing to watch three branches of public safety come together as one and run toward the danger to take on this unknown obstacle and to have the overwhelming support of the community through it all,” Thomson said. “While we never want to lose one of our own, we have risen stronger from the ashes of this incident. We have truly become a public safety team and not three separate agencies.”
Thomson also urged the community and first responders to remain prepared.
“We must always be prepared and never comforted by an idea that this, whatever that may be, can’t happen here or to us, because one day we again, will be called to answer a challenge like we have not seen before,” Thomson said. “And we must, and we will, stand ready.
“Our thoughts are with the Barr family. We all mourn a life that was taken far too soon, and remember a man that gave so much to our community,” Thomson said. “We also thank all those who have served and continue to serve for your service — that day and since — and we also thank our community for your ongoing support along the way. It makes our difficult jobs just a little bit easier.”
City Council President Mary Polenske presided over the unveiling of Barr Street, but also became a little emotional during the unveiling.
“I’m sorry . . . I get a little bit upset,” said Polenske, who formerly worked as Sun Prairie EMS Director before retiring. “Cory and I were actually pretty good friends. We had a lot of times together after council meetings, kind of talking through things and making sense. So it is a great honor for me to be here to dedicate the street as Barr Street, and the memory and honor of Cory for his strength and dedication and service to the residents of Sun Prairie.
“In addition, I feel it is important to recognize all of the men and women from all three public safety services that responded that day,” Polenske said. “As a past member of Sun Prairie Public Safety, I am proud to see how these three groups have worked together for the betterment of our community.”
Before the statue was unveiled, Garrison described that it stood for three things.
“Number one it honors Cory, for who he was as a firefighter and as a man. He was probably one of the most proudest firefighters that we had in this organization. He loved this place. This was definitely a second home to him. And this statue represents Cory. This statue also represents all the firefighters from Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue — past, present, and future — who will always understand that every day that they go out on a call, there is a risk.
“And then, the dedication of our residents. It was the donations and all the financial support and the emotional support that the residents of this city gave us on that day that helped us move forward and continue to be stronger and stronger. This statue represents all of that,” Garrison said.
“I read in a Facebook post that somebody had said, ‘Sun Prairie Strong, Sun Prairie Stronger — they’re just words.’ No, they’re not,” Garrison said. “A very important person told me, ‘words are words, but actions were put behind the words of Sun Prairie Strong and Sun Prairie Stronger.’ So I’m very proud of those words because of the actions that came out of them from this community.”
Garrison praised the first responders who were on duty during the explosion; those whose lives were impacted, including Renee and John Von Klopp from Razor Sharp Screen Printing, who have rebuilt their business in a new location on Main Street, and Adam Bougie from Glass Nickel Pizza, who also will rebuild in a new location after his business was destroyed on July 10, 2018 in the natural gas explosion; as well as SPFD personnel and workers from Pro Scapes, who donated time and labor to get the area near the statue ready for the ceremony.
Abby Barr, Cory’s widow, added her thanks to those of other speakers.
“I came here when they first just had the patio part built and not even the statue. And I already had the emotions that go along with what the statue represents. It represents what Cory gave to the city. It represents everything that every first responder did that day,” Barr said.
“And it’s a place where people are going to be able to come and congregate, have a cup of coffee and a donut, and just feel the calmness of what first responders do for the city, and to remember Cory and what he did that day,” Barr added.
“I also want to touch on the question I get asked the most and that’s how are the girls and I, how are we doing? And it really depends,” Barr said.
She said a couple of days ago, she was having a great day.
“Earlier today, I could hardly breathe and didn’t want to leave my couch. And right at this moment, honestly, I can say I’m kind of hungry,” Barr said, getting some laughter from the crowd.
“And the reason I bring this up is because I feel like people want to hear that we’re fine, we’re happy, we’re moving on,” Barr said. “That’s not ever going to happen. What’s going to happen is that we’re going to move forward with Cory in our hearts forever.”
Barr confessed she still talks about him.
“I want people to tell my girls stories about him. And I don’t want other people to ever be afraid that they’re going to hurt me from bringing his name up because that’s not possible — it’s not you that’s hurting,” Barr said.
“If I cry it’s yes, because I’m sad, and I miss him,” Barr said. “But what you can’t see is it also warms my heart to hear other people remember him and talking about him and keeping his memory alive.
“And what I want also other people to know is that if you’re grieving, to make sure you’re taking care of yourself and doing what you need to do to deal with the grief — don’t ignore it. It will catch up with you . . . ride the waves of grief,” Barr said. “And then when those moments of joy come, they’re actually pure moments of joy that you can hold on to and enjoy.”
The ceremony concluded with Barr’s two COVID-masked girls pulling the red covering from the statue to reveal it, then running to hug their mom’s legs, and the entire Barr family getting the first chance to see it up close.
Then Garrison invited the community to view the statue — while maintaining a safe social distance, of course.
See more photos from the event with this story online at sunprairiestar.com.
