The City of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Community Development Department has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking professional assistance to complete a housing study and comprehensive housing strategy that will guide the city’s housing decisions in the future.
Proposals are due on Jan. 29, with the intent of starting work on the project in March 2021.
The study is a priority recommendation of the Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in the fall of 2019.
It will include a detailed inventory of housing resources, an analysis of demographic trends, and a housing market analysis. The information collected will be used to identify gaps between the city’s housing supply and current and future market demand.
The final stage of the process will be a public process to engage the community in a discussion of options for addressing the needs identified by the study.
The RFP expresses a desire to hire a diverse project team that can demonstrate proficiencies in engaging a broad cross section of the community.
The city aims to be able to complete the project in the 2021 calendar year.
All information related to this project, including the RFP, can be found at www.cityofsunprairie.com/HousingRFP.
For more information, contact:
Community Development Director Scott Kugler by email at skugler@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-0851. More information is also available on the City of Sun Prairie website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/HousingRFP
Sun Prairie has experienced strong population growth since its incorporation from a village to a city in 1958, undergoing a transformation from a relatively small community of less than 4,000 to an estimated 34,926 today. It is one of the fastest growing cities in the State of Wisconsin in terms of population growth, increasing diversity, net new construction value, and expansion of new business growth.
In 2020, Sun Prairie was recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live” in the U.S. by Money Magazine, ranking #40.
The city has excellent access to major regional transportation infrastructure and facilities (US Highway 151, Interstate 39/90/94, Dane County Regional Airport, etc.), as well as the City of Madison and the University of Wisconsin.
Historically known for being the birthplace of artist Georgia O’Keeffe, its celebration of Groundhog Day, and for its annual Sweet Corn Festival, Sun Prairie has become known in the region for its high quality of life, its excellent parks and recreation programs, historic downtown, its exceptional public school system, and one of the top libraries in the region. It also has one of the largest and fastest growing retail areas in the Greater Madison market.
