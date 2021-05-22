Following months of confusion and controversy, the Sun Prairie City Council on May 18 gave final approval to a $562,500 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to be used for half the costs associated with lead lateral replacements as well as building, sidewalk and tree replacement permit fees.
The grant from Wisconsin’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program will finance 50% of the costs associated with replacing 225 lead laterals with a maximum of $2,000 and allows the remaining balance to be financed in a 60-month, 0% interest loan. The program is part of Sun Prairie Utilities Lead Service Replacement Financing Program approved last year by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
In addition, residents will have any building permit fees associated with replacement (a $200 fee) and replacement of sidewalks or street trees (a $225 permit fee) reimbursed as part of the program.
Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund encouraged residents with lead laterals to contact SPU for details about the replacement program, which also has designated plumbing contractors that will inspect the property to ensure it does have a lead lateral.
To date, four replacements have been completed, Wicklund said, with another 12 scheduled to date. “They run in the range of $4,000 to $5,000,” Wicklund said. The SPU manager said a home built before 1940 has a better chance of having a lead service lateral than one constructed after 1940.
Alders voted unanimously to approve the resolution accepting the grant money from the Department of Natural Resources.
Proclamations salute EMS, State Forensics Champs
Mayor Paul Esser virtually presented two proclamations during the May 18 meeting — one proclaiming Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Week and another saluting the state champion Sun Prairie High School Forensics team.
The EMS Week proclamation describes the history of EMS Week, which was first declared by President Gerald Ford in 1974, but also mentions the 2021 EMS Week theme, “This is EMS: Caring for our Communities.”
The proclamation states the theme is “particularly meaningful now, to remind people that every day EMS is still there to respond, support, and care for the needs of our communities.”
In the proclamation, May 16-22 is declared EMS Week in Sun Prairie and recognizes “the Sun Prairie EMS Department’s paramedics for their dedication and commitment.”
In his acceptance remarks, Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff thanked the city council for its continuing support of Sun Prairie EMS, and extended thanks to other Sun Prairie emergency service partners in the Sun Prairie Police and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue departments.
As he was reflecting on EMS Week 2021, Goff recalled 2020 EMS Week, when the service went thought personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and COVID-19 virus transmission fears.
“We had no choice but to face it head on — and that’s exactly what we did,” Goff said. He also recalled paramedics keeping their tactile skills honed in a time when paramedics were not supposed to be together.
“I just want to say that I’m so proud of the paramedics” for their dedication and commitment to the community, Goff said, adding that perhaps more this year, EMS has demonstrated unparalleled professionalism the face of COVID-19. “Happy EMS Week to you all.”
Prepared at the request of Council President Steve Stocker, the proclamation saluting the SPHS Forensics Team for its state win by defeating 62 other teams from across the state to become state champions for the first time in Sun Prairie High School history.
“This is another great example . . . that dedication and hard work do pay off,” Stocker said.
After reading the proclamation, Esser asked for members of the team to speak.
“Thank you so much for honoring us,” remarked coach Anna Lisa Dahlgren.
Team members Lincoln Miller, Shruti Subrama, Juanita Duarte, Eli Gillitzer and Adrian Whalley all spoke about their roles on the team. Even though he didn’t place in the competition, Whalley said, “I am very honored to be a member of the team.”
Dahlgren pointed out that forensics team members are future leaders, politicians and teachers.
“Thank you for celebrating these students,” Dahlgren added, “in this most unusual year.”