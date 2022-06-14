KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
6/15/22
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:45 AM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
11 AM Memorial Day Parade 2022
12 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s
1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
4:25 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6 PM Chamber of Commerce, New World of Compensation
7 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon, Ep 9-12
6/16/22
8 AM Memorial Day Parade 2022
8:55 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
3:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, New World of Compensation
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 06-15-22
8:30 PM Finance Committee, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-14-22
11:30 PM Personnel Committee, 06-15-22
6/17/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022
8:30 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes
10 AM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
3:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
4 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
5 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
6 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
6:30 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony
8:30 PM SPHS Band, 05-16-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns.
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
6/15/22
8 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
8:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
9:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
10:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
12 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
12:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
1 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
1:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
2:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
4 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
4:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
5 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19
5:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
6:30 PM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19
7:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19
9 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-28-19
10 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
10:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
11:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
6/16/22
8 AM PotaFOE
10 AM Secret Sloth Society
12 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022
1 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022
9:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
11:15 PM Sophie and Dad Interview
11:30 PM Video Game Play
6/17/22
8 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
8:30 AM Library, Storytime
9:15 AM Miller and Mike
10 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
10:30 AM Kidsplay
11:15 AM Sophie and Dad Interview
11:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
12 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
1 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-26-19 Meadow View, Token Springs and Northside
2 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-28-19
3 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-4-19
3:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-4-19 Royal Oaks & Creekside
4 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-5-19
4:30 PM CHUMS Band, 3-7-19
5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-8-19
6:30 PM Northside Music, 4-3-19
8:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19
10 PM St. Dennis Music, 3-11-19
10:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19
11 PM All City Orchestra, 5-9-19