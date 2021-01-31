Individuals hoping to transfer into Sun Prairie High School using open enrollment for the 2021-22 school year may be out of luck, thanks to action taken Monday, Jan. 25 by the Sun Prairie School Board.
The board voted to deny any new special education student open enrollments for the school year, just 36 students in grades 9-11 and no new seniors, according to an administrative recommendation approved by the board.
According to an administrative staff report, until the state budget has been finalized, it is unknown what the financial implications will be for the 2021-22 school year.
For 2020-21, the district will receive an estimated $8,125 in open enrollment aid transfer for each regular education full-time open enrolled student attending the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD).
The report further states the district will also pay $8,125 for each SPASD student that open enrolls to a different district.
“For the 2020-21 school year, based on full-time open-enrolled regular education students, we project a negative net impact of $97,500,” wrote SPASD Director of Business Services Phil Frei and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter in the recommendation to the board.
At the same time, the board approved an administrative recommendation to accept all open enrollment applications for regular education students in grades PK through 8th grades for the 2021-22 school year.
The report to the board said SPASD-determined school and individual class space availability will dictate where accepted open enrolled students will be placed.
In May, the district reviews the projected seats available in each grade and school. The district then places approved open enrolled students in grades/schools that have adequate available seats below the class-size target.
“For 9th, 10th and 11th grades, we recommend a limit of 12 open enrollment seats for each grade,” Frei and Rosseter wrote. “This should allow those students who are already with us, and we are planning for, to continue to attend without further crowding our high school which is already over target capacity.”
For 12th grade, Frei and Rosseter recommend no space availability except for 11th grade students who attended in 2020-21 under a Tuition Waiver Due To A Move (a resident student who moved out of the district during the school year).
Under State Statute 121.84(1)(b), when a student has attained senior status in their resident district, the student may complete the senior year in that district without payment of tuition, even if the student is no longer a resident — also referred to as Senior Rule.
Jennifer Apodaca, SPASD Director of Student Services, wrote in her recommendation that to designate the number of special education spaces available for the upcoming school year, the Director of Student Services first reviews regular education space availability for the 2021-22 school year and secondly reviews space availability in all special education and related service areas based upon projected enrollment, student-teacher/provider ratios, and caseload factors.
Apodaca pointed out SPASD receives $12,977 for each student receiving special education services that open enrolls into the district.
Likewise, the district loses $12,977 for each student receiving special education services who open enrolls out of the school district.
“The total budget impact cannot be determined until the final number of students with disabilities open enrolling in and out is known and the specific disability related needs of those students are known,” Apodaca wrote.
Because of that, Apodaca recommended denying all open enrollment applications for students with Individualized Educational Plans (IEPs) based upon established caseload and service availability for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved both items under a consent agenda without discussion.
Black History Month Proclamation approved
Acting on a motion co-sponsored by the board’s only African-American member, Marilyn Ruffin, the board approved a proclamation in recognition of February being Black History Month.
The proclamation notes in 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, noted Black scholar and Harvard graduate, initiated Black History Week, and that for many years, the second week of February was chosen to celebrate the contributions and achievements of African American people in the United States so as to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.
The proclamation also points out that in 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, Black History Week was expanded and became established as Black History Month, and is now celebrated all over North America.
The proclamation also outlines efforts by SPASD to partner with the district’s African American Parent Network, the SPASD Black Student Union and other community members to “increase and expand on our efforts to celebrate this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities that honor the contributions and achievements of African American people in the United States by embracing our diversity of thoughts and experiences that engage all of our students.”
Board President Steve Schroeder co-sponsored the motion to approve the proclamation which was approved by all board members and signed by Schroeder and Ruffin and be shared on the SPASD’s social media channels.
Budget adjustments OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Frei, the board also approved December budget adjustments, and to designate $414,892 from the sale of land behind Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) to fund balance for Future Enhancements of Secondary Schools, and $300,000 of funds reassigned from Budget Stabilization to Property Acquisition.
In his recommendation, Frei wrote the funds could be purposed for either project enhancements or items within the master plan but not funded with referendum dollars.
Additionally, Frei recommended reassigning $300,000 of designated funds originally set aside for 2020-21 budget stabilization, but not needed because a state budget repair bill was not enacted for 2020-21.
