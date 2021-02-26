If a .5 percent sales tax is enacted in Sun Prairie, city elected officials and one candidate interviewed were split on their support for the tax as additional revenue for City of Sun Prairie municipal operations.
Officials and candidates offered different views on what they would do with the additional revenue, but a majority indicated they wanted the additional revenue to offset property taxes in Sun Prairie.
As part of his 2021-23 state budget proposal, Gov Tony Evers — if supported and approved by referendum by local residents — will allow counties to impose an additional 0.5 percent sales tax in addition to the 0.5 percent allowed under current law.
The governor’s plan will also allow, if supported and approved by referendum of residents, municipalities with populations in excess of 30,000 (as determined by the 2020 U.S. Census data or estimated by the Department of Administration) to impose a 0.5 percent sales tax. Any changes to enact the local option sales tax would require a local referendum, allowing each community to decide if this is a tool they want to utilize.
Wisconsin’s sales tax is 5 percent. Under current law, counties have the ability to impose an additional 0.5 percent tax, along with other tools such as the premier resort area tax in certain cases. To date, 68 out of 72 counties have enacted the 0.5 percent county sales tax.
Among states imposing a sales tax, Wisconsin has the second lowest population-weighted combined state and local sales tax rate and has the lowest sales tax among its Midwestern neighbors, with Indiana at 7 percent, Minnesota at 6.875 percent, Illinois at 6.25 percent, and Iowa and Michigan at 6 percent. Among the 36 states allowing local general sales taxes, Wisconsin has the 6th lowest reliance as a percent of personal income.
But some people don’t think it’s the right time to ask taxpayers for more money right now.
District 4 Alder and City Council President Mary Polenske said both of her answers were short.
“No, I would not support a sales tax in Sun Prairie at this time,” Polenske replied. “I do not believe a referendum to enact such a tax would pass... this is a trying time for everyone with COVID.”
“This is a terrible time to increase taxes on our community and I will not support the increase,” replied District 2 Aldermanic Candidate Bill Baker, who is running against Bob Jokisch for the District 2 Aldermanic seat.
“The proposed increase in the sales tax would have an egregious effect on the Sun Prairie senior population, folks on limited incomes, and families that have been struggling to put food on the table,” Baker said.
“The governor stated that the .5% sales tax would help municipalities diversify revenue streams and make up for heavy expenses tied to the COVID-19 crisis, but this puts the expense burden on the backs of the citizens that need the help. We have folks like Diane that lives in my district that is still waiting for unemployment payments after questionable and lengthy fights with the system. Now, you want to increase the tax she pays on purchases,” Baker added.
“The pandemic has forced many changes on how we do things in our community and it is time for the city government to rethink standard operating procedures,” Baker added. “This would be a great time to review the 2021 city budget and consider reallocation of dollars. My Marine friends understand the term ‘Adapt & Overcome’ and Sun Prairie, we don’t need a local sales tax.”
“I support the concept of greater local control of municipal government,” Jokisch replied. “However, the proposal from Governor Evers to allow a .5% sales tax for municipalities appears to have little chance of being passed by the present State Legislature. If a sales tax option did pass in the future for municipalities, the City of Sun Prairie would need to look at the positive and negative consequences of such an approach.
“I do not support a major tax increase for the City of Sun Prairie,” Jokisch added. “However, it could be possible to restrain or offset property taxes by implementing a municipal sales tax. The city could examine whether there would be a significant amount of new revenue from non-Sun Prairie residents who shop and do business in Sun Prairie from increasing the sales tax.
“A municipal sales tax would lead to non-residents helping pay for roads, infrastructure, and services while they are in the city,” Jokisch remarked. “The city would also need to examine the impact of an additional sales tax on the community. A sales tax is a regressive tax that can have a negative impact on those least able to afford it. The City Council would have to lead a thorough community discussion of this complex possibility and then follow the lead of voters in a referendum.”
“I am interested in exploring this option for our city,” remarked Jokisch’s fellow District 2 Alder, Theresa Stevens. “I find it interesting when I hear people say they will travel to other states like Minnesota or Illinois for big shopping trips, paying more in sales tax, so I don’t think it will slow spending in our area given we would still be considerably less by comparison. If we can generate funds to off-set our city service needs like Public Safety, Library and Public Works without adding to our property taxes, everyone benefits.”
Mayor Paul Esser, running unopposed in the April 6 election, said his support is conditional.
“I like the idea that the city would have an another source of revenue instead of relying solely on the property tax,” Esser replied. “So I support the concept, but actually, supporting the additional tax would depend on what it would be used for.”
When asked if he thought a local referendum would pass, Esser said that also depends.
“We would have to make a case for the use of the tax dollars. If the use is persuasive, I believe the referendum would stand a good chance of getting approved.”
One incumbent departing the council said he favors the tax.
“Yes I would support a .5% sales tax in Sun Prairie but only if they were designed to hold down property taxes by a workable mechanism that we would have to put in place first,” remarked Al Guyant, who is leaving his District 4 seat on the council after the April 6 election and chose not to run again. “I think a sales tax would help broaden the revenue sources and help slow the property tax growth.
“Yes I think the referendum in Sun Prairie would be approved if we could show a plausible method to use the additional revenue to hold down the growth in property taxes,” Guyant said. “If we don’t convince the voters of that, I suspect it would not be approved in a referendum. I would vote against it in the referendum if there isn’t a good mechanism in place to help ensure that the new revenue is used to slow property tax growth.
“As of today,” Guyant added, “I would not support targeting the sales tax for specific projects, because I think that would encourage new spending on those targeted projects and not curb spending already going on elsewhere.”
Both District 1 alders said they would not support the increase.
“First of all, I would not support adding a .5% or any other percent sales tax in Sun Prairie to support critical services, road repair or anything else,” replied District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy. “That is what I view property taxes are for. The council just passed a lean budget last year to keep costs down as much as possible. We need to examine other ways to deal with the shortfall from the state.
“I do not think a referendum would pass,” McIlroy added. “People are tapped out in many cases because of the pandemic.If a referendum were to pass, I would recommend that the additional funds be used for critical services only. Police, Fire and EMS should be be the first consideration.”
“In general, I would not be in favor of enacting an increased sales tax per the following reasons. First, I believe the timing is bad. Everyone has been struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic, and an additional tax would only add to that burden,” remarked District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
“Second, I believe that many of the constituents in my district, especially those who are retired and on a fixed income, would see a far greater negative impact rather than a positive one,” Stocker added. “Third, unless there is a specific need this tax, especially with all of the other governmental assistance programs available, I see no reason for it at this time.”
An email sent earlier this week to District 4 alder candidate Faustina Bohling as well as District 3 alders Mike Jacobs and Maureen Crombie seeking comments about the sales tax went unanswered as of the print deadline on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Opposition to the proposal has already surfaced from Assembly and Senate Republicans, and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce has emerged with its own opposition.
“Wisconsinites are still reeling from the worst economic downturn in a generation, and the governor’s response is to make it more expensive to purchase everyday items,” said WMC Executive Vice President of Government Relations Scott Manley in a Feb. 12 statement.
“Our state already has some of the highest tax rates in the country,” Manley added. “Now is not the time to make our national reputation as a high-tax state even worse.”
