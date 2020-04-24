Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is one of the world’s largest patriotic service organizations. Sun Prairie’s own Auxiliary Unit 333 was granted its charter from the National Organization on October 30, 1924.
Since then, Unit 333 has worked tirelessly for local veterans, their families and the Community at large. Auxiliary Unit 333 consists of the spouses, mothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters, and step or adopted relatives of Legionnaires or deceased veterans who served in the armed forces of the during designated periods.
The Auxiliary embodies the spirit of America that has prevailed through war and peace. The Auxiliary is as solidly behind America today as when the unit was founded.
Patriotism is a personal commitment for Unit 333 members.
"We place great importance on community involvement and responsible citizenship," said Char Pulham from Unit 333. "Our unit’s mission is and has always been to support American Legion Post 333 and to honor the sacrifice of those who served by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. We advocate for our veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security."
Auxiliary Unit 333 has implemented numerous programs for veterans, their families, young people and the community at large. In addition to Auxiliary programs, Unit 333 supports American Legion programs for veterans, young people and the community.
Unit 333’s members volunteer throughout the community including the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, Sun Prairie Food Pantry, Red Cross Blood drives, in Sun Prairie schools, churches, at VA Medical Centers, National Guard facilities, the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Open House, 4H programs, activities at VFW Post 9362, annual Special Needs Children’s Christmas Party, and Go Team Therapy Dogs -- just to name a few.
Service Not Self is a core value of the American Legion Auxiliary; it motivates members to action. In 2019, Unit 333 worked tirelessly on programs and mission and accomplished much including:
Service to Veterans/Military -- Volunteered 1,197 hours, donated $4,760 and assisted 1,429 veterans/military.
Service to Military Families -- Assisted four military families.
Service to Youth -- Sponsored two Sun Prairie High School juniors to attend Badger Girls State, provided services to 200 young people in the community, made donations to organizations that serve children and youth totaling $1,483, sponsored 70 SPHS juniors attendance at Badger Girls State since 1949.
Service to the community -- 38 members volunteered 2,358 hours to community organizations and contributed more than $7,000 in funds and in-kind donations to community organizations.
Scholarships -- Provided two scholarships to Sun Prairie High School seniors (Unit 333 has provided scholarships to more than 90 SPHS Students since 1924)
Activities by Junior Members (those younger than age 18) -- Five junior members volunteered 368 hours of service to the Community at large including collecting food for the Food Pantry, making bibs for American Family Children’s Hospital, assisting younger children at organized events, etc.
Americanism -- Provided 100 pocket flags to military stationed overseas, placed flags on graves for Memorial Day, participated in Memorial Day ceremony at VFW Post 9362, participated in MIA/POW Day ceremony at VFW Post 9362, and sent packages to deployed service members.
National Security -- Co-hosted four blood drives with American Legion Post 333, collected 189 units of blood for the American Red Cross (9 members personally donated 27 units of blood and in 26 years, collected more than 9,000 pints of blood, enough to save more than 27,000 lives).
The Auxiliary wants you
Membership in the American Legion Auxiliary is open to female Veterans and female Active Duty Military, spouses, sisters, daughters, and granddaughters of Legionnaires or deceased veterans who served in the armed forces since Dec. 7, 1941. If you are eligible, please join Unit 333 in its mission to support The American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad through our many programs and activities. If you are interested or want more information, please contact Mary Williams, Membership Chair, at smwilli@charter.net or by phone at 608 345 3758.
