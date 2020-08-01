Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.
KIDS-4 is an afterschool media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for SPASD students in 4th through 8th grade.
In KIDS-4, students are trained in many areas necessary to create their own television and video productions including cameras, lighting, sound, directing, producing, writing, editing, and animation.
While students work with adult staff, their creativity is unfiltered and their work is entirely their own. By creating their own media messages, students become smarter and more critical consumers of others' media messages. Students enrolled in KIDS-4 work after school once a week in ‘crews’ and their work airs on KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station available on Spectrum, TDS, Roku and Apple TV devices, as well as streaming on kids4.tv and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app.
Some projects will also air on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
The Media Center understands concerns about COVID-19 during these unusual times. As a bit of a warm-up to the KIDS-4 school-year program, the SPMC is happy to report that 2020 summer workshops – run as shortened and subject-focused versions of KIDS-4 crews – went very well this summer.
The SPMC is taking safety precautions to ensure the continued health of program participants and staff alike. Crews are small and meet requirements of Public Health Madison and Dane County specifications of how many students can gather together. However, full refunds will be made available prior to the start of crews in October if crews need to be canceled or if families reconsider enrolling their students.
Registration for new crewmembers opens on August 1. KIDS-4 Registration is available online at kids4.tv/kids-4-signup-info/. KIDS-4 will offer tours of the station to families that are interested in learning more about the program and the Media Center. Families should contact Rachel Packard at rpackard@cityofsunprairie.com to set up a time to tour the facility and meet the KIDS-4 staff. The final deadline for registration submission is on Friday, September 18. The SPMC encourages early registration, as numbers are limited for this program.
Registration information
Go online to kids4.tv/kids-4-signup-info/, then contact Sun Prairie Media Center with questions or to set up a tour at 608-837-4193 or email Rachel Packard at rpackard@cityofsunprairie.com
The Program Fee is $125 for Members and $150 for Non-members. Price includes a t-shirt, crew poster and USB drive complete with child’s produced work (Scholarships available for those who qualify)
Visit kids4.tv for more information.
