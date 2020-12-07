The city will start recruiting for eight positions it halted rehiring in order to cushion the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial blow.
After COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Wisconsin issued a safer-at-home order in March, and the city put a policy in place to keep the positions opened to protect the city’s finances.
The vacant positions include a public works maintenance worker, public works management analyst, forestry technician, permit specialist, budget analyst, human resources generalist, communications and diversity strategist, and special events and fundraiser coordinator.
Committee of the Whole members voted Tuesday, Dec. 1 to allow the start of recruitment after it heard from city staff that the 2020 fiscal year will close out with revenues exceeding expenditures in the general fund.
The financial turnaround came with the city receiving Routes to Recover grant to pay for COVID-19 expenses. Hotel tax revenue and interest income losses were also mitigated by keeping city positions vacant, Director of Administrative Services Connie DeKemper reported. The eight positions, vacated during various times this year, accounted for $412,386 in costs to the city’s general fund. DeKemper said LTEs were hired for the most critical duties.
The 2021 budget included funds to fill the current vacant positions. Recruitment for the maintenance worker and communications and diversity strategists has already begun. The city will start accepting applications for other positions from January to June.
But the city is still facing financial unknowns.
The city won’t know if there is a reduction in state shared revenue until the 2021-2023 State of Wisconsin biennial budget is passed this summer. DeKemper said cuts would be addressed in the 2022 city budget. The city can correct for lost revenue by keeping positions vacant as employees leave, DeKemper reported. The city’s turnover rate is 10 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.