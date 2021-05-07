A 42-year-old Sun Prairie man died early Friday May 7 in a semi-truck vs. pedestrian crash on Interstate 39/90/94 near the Highway 151 interchange in Madison.
According to a Wisconsin State Patrol press release, at 3:51 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region communications center was notified of an injury crash on I-39/90/94 at milepost 135 just north of the I-39/90/94 interchange with 151.
Troopers arrived on scene to find a deceased pedestrian.
Initial investigation at the scene discovered the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of interstate traffic for an unknown reason when he was struck by a passing semi. The semi driver, a 60-year-old Bristol resident, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The southbound interstate was closed at Highway 51 and re-routed to Highway 30 for the duration of the scene investigation.
Assisting agencies at the scene are as follows: Madison EMS and Fire Department, Madison Police, Dane County Sheriffs Office, and the Dane County Medical Examiners Office.
Names of the Sun Prairie man and the truck driver are being withheld pending notification of relatives and law enforcement disposition.
