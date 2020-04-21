If it was Sunday, Sun Prairie resident Julie A. Ziegler could be found upfront at church, singing and praising God.
But this Sunday, her seat space was empty as Focus Church members remembered the 46-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on April 14 near West Main Street and Clarmar Drive.
Pastor Hope Bennett said Ziegler was a church member for more than a decade and had many friends.
“If Julie met you, she remembered you. If she remembered you, she stayed in touch with you,” Bennett said. “There has been a great outpouring of people who have been touched by Julie’s loss.”
Ziegler was born on July 12, 1973, and graduated from Sun Prairie High School. Ziegler lived with her mother and sister before they both died, Bennett said. She worked at Wisconsin Central Center in Madison, a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities, for more than 10 years.
Church was just one activity that Ziegler enjoyed.
“Julie had through the years enjoyed her involvement with many groups,” Bennett said.
Ziegler took part in Special Olympics, Special Touch Ministry annual summer camp for people with intellectual and physical disabilities, and activities at Sunshine Place.
Bennett said that many of Ziegler’s friends shared some of her favorite things—Mexican and Chinese food and singing. Her favorite song was “I Can Only Imagine” by Christian/gospel group Mercy Me.
“Julie was a precious, good soul that loved Jesus most of all,” Bennett said.
Sun Prairie Police reported that Ziegler was crossing West Main Street around 9:10 p.m. on April 14 when she was hit by a vehicle. Police say she was not in a crosswalk. The accident remains under investigation by Sun Prairie Police and no citations have been issued in connection with the collision.
