A new Kwik Trip and daycare center will be opening in 2022 if the Sun Prairie City Council approves separate recommendations made Dec. 14 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
The Kwik Trip site located at the corner of Broadway Drive and Windsor Street is currently a Stop-N-Go with a convenience store and a four-dispenser fuel canopy.
City Planner Ria Hull said in her staff report to the commission that Kwik Trip Inc. proposes to remove the existing structures and redevelop the site with a 9,707 sq. ft. convenience store with alcohol sales and a 10-dispenser fuel canopy. It will be a 24-hour store like the others in the city.
The existing pavement will also be replaced, and new landscaping and stormwater facilities will be added. The exterior of the proposed new structure will consist of full brick cladding, a metal roof, storefront aluminum openings and stucco accents.
“This project will be multi-million dollar investment in the City of Sun Prairie,” wrote Kwik Trip Project Manager for Store Engineering Bradford Fry in a letter to the city. “Not only in the physical improvements and development of the property but also an investment of approximately 25 to 30 jobs in the city.”
In her report, Hull said the site has three access points — two on Broadway Drive and one on Windsor Street, which comply with the requirements of the Zoning Ordinance.
“As you can see . . . the southern driveway on Broadway Drive is being moved north at the request of staff to maintain a safer distance from the intersection of Broadway Drive and Windsor Street,” Hull wrote.
Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has jurisdiction over Windsor Street (which is also State Highway 19) and requested installation of a median to create a right-in, right-out only access off of Windsor St. The median will be installed at the applicant’s expense.
There will be pedestrian access to the site from the sidewalk on Broadway Drive. An on-site sidewalk and a striped pedestrian crosswalk (see landscape plan) across the parking lot will connect to the storefront.
Hull said retail uses require one parking space per 300 sq. ft. of building area, which equates to 32 parking stalls. The PIP shows 25 striped parking stalls, which is less than the requirement, but combined with the 20 at the fuel pumps (many people buy items after filling their vehicle with fuel) exceeds the parking requirement.
Neighboring resident Tery Kremer questioned the 24-hour operations as well as liquor sales at the new store.
“This is a residential neighborhood. And in that area, there's also a daycare and a senior center, and I don't feel that the 24-hour aspect or the liquor sales are appropriate to this neighborhood,” Kremer said. “I don't feel that they suit this area. Liquor sales make more sense by the grocery stores by retail areas. I don’t feel that it has a place in our residential neighborhood which is primarily single family homes.”
Kremer also didn’t appreciate the 24-hour operations.
“I also don't believe that the 24-hour aspect would serve anybody in this area. That is not who would use that or need that,” Kremer said. “Also, as it is, the current store does not have liquor sales -- and is not 24 hour -- and there's still plenty of noise that we receive, particularly in the summer from the gas station. And we all know this and accept this and move on with it. But I I don't feel that making a store a 24 hour store benefits anybody in this area, nor do I believe that the liquor sales are appropriate.”
Commissioners made to motions to change the store’s liquor sales or its operating hours, and voted 8-0 to approve the Kwik Trip PIP.
Daycare at Heartland Church backed
Acting on a staff recommendation from City Planner Sarah Sauer, commissioners recommended city council approval for a new daycare at Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Road.
In her staff report, Sauer said Heartland is seeking approval of an amendment to a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a group daycare center that will operate as a preschool for ages 3-5, Monday through Friday. The amendment proposes to operate in two phases. Phase one will utilize two of the existing classrooms between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. for 40 children and four employees. A future phase will expand the use to two additional classrooms in the fall of 2022 from noon to 2:45 pm with another 40 children and four employees.
Jiffy Lube, ‘Project Delta’ coming soon?
The Jan. 11 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting agenda will include a request from Jiffy Lube to construct a new location on Blue Aster Boulevard just east of Chase Bank.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler explained there will be a request from a developer — yet to be identified — to approve a conditional use permit for ‘Project Delta’ near the former KollegeTown Sports facility in the Sun Prairie Business Park. Kugler said the developer does not want to be identified.
Kugler said the CUP is being sought by the developer to exceed height restrictions in the park.
Kugler said CR Devco will also be on the agenda with a revised general development plan (GDP) for its property on Egre Road on property across Egre Road from the Town of Bristol.