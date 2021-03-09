A dispute over medicated cough syrup resulted in the Feb. 23 shooting death of a 29-year-old Marshall man at a Broadway Drive residence in Sun Prairie, according to a criminal complaint released Monday, March 8.
Authorities on March 8 formally charged Anthony M. Young, 33, of Sun Prairie, with first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of Shanton S. Robinson, who was shot sometime between 12:05 and 12:09 p.m. at 249 Broadway Drive, a duplex in Sun Prairie where Young lives.
Authorities also charged Young with felony bail jumping, and possession of narcotics, according to the criminal complaint.
Sun Prairie and Madison police investigated the shooting after Robinson was dropped off at the UW Health Union Corners Clinic, located at 2402 Winnebago St. in Madison, about 12:25 p.m. with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Robinson died from the gunshot wound, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, after being treated at a local hospital.
According to the criminal complaint, Sun Prairie police interviewed several acquaintances of both Robinson and Young, inspected a cellphone found in Young’s home and reviewed video surveillance footage.
According to the interviews and other evidence compiled in the complaint, Robinson showed up at Young’s house to get his money back for a bottle of promethazine with codeine, which the complaint identified as a cough syrup containing an opioid and a sedative worth between $1,000 and $1,400.
Robinson bought the bottle from Young for $1,000 earlier that day around 7 a.m., but it wasn’t having any effect and he went to Young’s residence on Broadway Drive to get his money back.
After ringing the doorbell repeatedly, Young allegedly shot Robinson through the storm door of the home.
Someone identified by initials in the criminal complaint as Young’s friend told told police that Young said he thought the man who showed up at his door was trying to break in, so Young leaned around his brother and fired a gun through the door, trying to protect his brother.
A Sun Prairie police detective determined the bullet was fired from the inside to the outside of the house. Young told people identified in the criminal complaint with only initials that the person outside his house had a “big gun.”
Video surveillance did not show Robinson with a weapon, and Robinson’s friend, who was waiting in the passenger seat of a Chrysler Pacifica while Robinson was knocking at the Broadway Drive door, also said he did not think Robinson had a gun with him when he went to the Broadway Drive home.
The complaint stated an exterior surveillance camera at 275 Broadway Drive aimed at the duplex during the time of the incident did not capture the shooting. The footage shows Robinson approach the home at about 12:05 p.m. and leave the area in the Chrysler at about 12:09 p.m.
The video also shows a female driver pick up three other people at 249 Broadway Drive in a Honda Odyssey just before 12:40 p.m.
The driver told police she heard Young say, “I didn’t even know I hit him.”
Police arrived at the Broadway Drive duplex at 12:47 p.m., but subsequently identified Young as a person of interest in connection with the homicide.
Young is being charged with bail jumping in connection with an open case from Dec. 1, 2020 in Dane County for manufacturing or delivering Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics.
During a search of Young’s Broadway Drive residence, police found 4.5 grams of cocaine, an ecstasy pill, a syringe containing heroin, three digital scales, and 4.6 grams of marijuana at Young’s residence as well as a Madison Police citation dated Nov. 25, 2020 and a Dane County Circuit Court Notice of Hearing for Young dated Jan. 22.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Young will receive 69 years and six months imprisonment, be fined $20,000 and have his vehicle operating privileges suspended for five years.
