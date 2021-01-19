Residents stuck without a place to park are asking the city to modify its snow emergency restrictions especially in apartment-dense neighborhoods.
But city staff is recommending that the current policy stays in place so roads can be plowed quickly. They say an alternate-side parking option during snow emergencies won’t work, citing city staff shortage and higher costs
Instead, the city is considering opening up city-owned parking lots to residents during snow emergencies.
The city declares snow emergencies when there is three inches of snow or more and prohibits parking on city streets. Overnight parking is prohibited on streets that are designated snow routes between Dec. 1 and March 31.
Travis Chartrand is one city resident calling for a policy change.
Chartrand spoke at the virtual Jan. 12 Public Works Committee meeting urging city officials to consider alternate side parking. He said there is limited or no off-street parking in his neighborhood and people can’t afford to pay a $50 fine every time the city declares a snow emergency.
Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) data show that there are around 2-5 snow emergencies per year.
SPPD Sgt. Jason Lefeber, who spoke at Tuesday’s virtual meeting, reported that 190 snow emergency citations were issued during the recent Dec. 29-30 snowfall.
Lefeber said the SPPD isn’t looking to penalize people, and issuing citations takes up a lot of police staff time, but helping snowplow crews get their work done so public safety vehicles have access is a priority.
The highest concentration of citations were issued on Providence, Talon Place, South Bird Street, Schiller Street and Canterbury Court, which have multi-family housing areas and many times not enough parking.
City officials say the first snow emergency usually brings the most citations until residents get adjusted to the parking restrictions.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said he was hoping that the city could find a solution for apartment dwellers like Chartrand, who reached out to him for help.
Chartrand was one of four residents who complained about the problem after the most recent snow emergency.
It’s not the first time the city has about snow emergency parking complaints and tried to find a solution. The city changed its policy several years ago to allow alternate side parking on Wyoming Avenue, a snow emergency route. Public Works Operations Manager Benjamin John said that has helped improve the situation.
Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Tom Hebl also sees the problems when people who received citations show up in court. He said that some older apartment buildings don’t have enough parking for residents during snow emergencies.
Hebl said the court has to get motorists to comply with the law but he does sometimes reduces the citations for the first snowfall or for people who have legitimate excuses because it could be a hardship for some.
Though Public Works Committee members said no clear solution to the snow emergency parking issue was brought up at the Jan. 12 Public Works Committee meeting, city staff said they would create a map showing city parking lots and properties where residents could park vehicles during snow emergencies.
The map will be presented at the Jan. 26 Public Works meeting.
Find the agenda and how to submit public comments on the city website, www.cityofsunprairie.com.
