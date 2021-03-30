The Sun Prairie Lions Club in conjunction with the Sun Prairie Star and other local entities, is presenting a free Drive-Through Egg Hunt from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Sheehan Park Central.
“We didn’t want Sun Prairie area kids to lose out on treats for two years in a row,” remarked Chris Mertes, managing editor of the Sun Prairie Star and chair of the Sun Prairie Lions Club Egg Hunt event.
The idea to change the hunt to a drive-through event — similar to other events throughout 2020 — appealed to the club.
Individuals attending the hunt will enter the westerly entrance at Sheehan Park from Linnerud Drive and proceed east through the parking lot to the Sheehan Park Central Shelter, where Lions volunteers will distribute bags recently stuffed by Colonial Club Senior Activity Center volunteers.
Each bag contains four plastic eggs with toys inside, a package of Welch’s fruit snacks, six pieces of candy and a free scoop token from Culver’s Frozen Custard in Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Lions have 500 bags to distribute to individuals attending in vehicles during the hour-long event. Because of COVID-19, and to speed up distribution, the Lions are asking attendees to come to the “hunt” in vehicles to ensure proper social distancing.
“We figure there will be multiple children per vehicle, but we are limiting each vehicle to a maximum of five bags,” Mertes remarked. Easter treat bags will be distributed while supplies last.
After hunt participants receive their Easter treat bags, Sun Prairie Lions volunteers will direct vehicles to exit through the eastern drive area of Sheehan Park to Linnerud Drive.
The Easter Bunny is also scheduled to make an appearance at the April 3 drive-through event to wave to kids and adults from the safety of their vehicles.
—Staff report
