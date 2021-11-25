The day after Thanksgiving, often referred to as “Black Friday,” has become one of the largest shopping days of the year for area businesses. In addition, online shopping has dramatically increased during this time due to the lowered pricing and bargain deals. The following safety and crime prevention information is provided by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the National Crime Prevention Council:
• Obey all traffic laws when getting to your destination. The police department is aware of the increase in activity and will be monitoring traffic ways and local businesses.
• Be patient while driving and while shopping.
• Park your vehicle in well-lit and populated areas if possible. Lock your vehicle doors.
• Be mindful of the personal safety of others when approaching, moving through, and departing from businesses.
• Develop a safety plan for children if you get separated. This may include a cell phone and designated meeting place. Instruct children to approach store employees or security if they are separated.
• Do not leave bags or merchandise unattended. Inform security or store employees if you see a bag or property unattended.
• Have your keys in hand when returning to your vehicle to get merchandise quickly inside. Scan the pathway to your vehicle and the area around your vehicle before returning.
• Report suspicious behavior or criminal activity to the police department.
• Do not leave wallets, money, bags or merchandise visible in your vehicle. Place merchandise in your trunk if possible.
• Carry your purse close to your body and your wallet in your front pants pocket for best protection.
• Be mindful of those around you when presenting a credit card, checkbook, or personal information to the store clerk. A person looking to steal your identity or use your personal information will attempt to look over your shoulder/listen to obtain that information.
• When shopping online, use companies you know and trust.
• Carefully select payment sources such as onetime or disposable credit cards for online purchases. Use secure purchasing methods.
• Save all receipts and payment verifications to match up with banking statements. All discrepancies should be carefully reviewed.
The SPPD will be proactively patrolling roadways and business locations throughout the community. Contact the SPPD at 608-837-7336 to report any problems, observations, or safety concerns.