Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) recently announced the grant opportunity application period is now open for nonprofit organizations that may be at risk of a terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs, or mission.
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) is a federal grant administrated by WEM that provides support for nonprofit organizations that are operating a facility in Wisconsin and meet certain criteria.
The funding opportunity can be used on security-related activities, such as planning, exercises, training, contracted security personnel, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment.
Funding for this grant opportunity has doubled from last year, with up to $2 million available.
“We are very excited about the increase in Non-Profit Security Grant funding for Wisconsin this year. The increased funding will provide a greater opportunity to support the needs of our faith-based and non-profit community,” said Darrell L. Williams, Ph.D., WEM Administrator.
Applicants must be able to demonstrate that their nonprofit organization is at risk for a terrorist attack due to ideology, beliefs, or mission. They must also be able to provide a written vulnerability/risk assessment that identifies security gaps within their organization, along with detailed information about the specific threats, the vulnerabilities that exist and the potential consequences if action is not taken.
The deadline to apply for the 2021 NSGP is noon on April 13. FEMA and WEM guidance for the grant opportunity, including application requirements, are available online at https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/wem/grants/nonprofit-security-grant
WEM staff will hold a telephone briefing on March 23 at 1 p.m. for organizations interested in applying for the grant opportunity, where they will detail the application process here in the state of Wisconsin.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can register for more information at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDMA/signup/14269
