Sun Prairie Fire Department personnel, with assistance from Marshall EMS and Dane County deputies, rescued a 70-year-old Marshall man after he drove his pick-up off a bridge.
Capt. Corey Quinn from the Sun Prairie Fire Department said at approximately 10:30 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded along with Dane County Sheriff's Deputies and Marshall Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Sun Prairie.
First fire units on seen found a mid-size pickup truck partially submerged in a creek. The vehicle was driven by a 70 year old man from Marshall, traveling west bound on Highway T.
Quinn said the vehicle left the road and drove off the side of a bridge, dropping 30 feet and resting in the creek.
Firefighters extricated the man from the vehicle and carried him to shore.
Quinn said, with assistance from Marshall EMS, the patient was stabilized and carried out of the creek in a Stokes basket.
The 70-year-old Marshall male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation was notified of potential damage to the bridge and Prairie Land Towing’s heavy rescue recovery vehicle lifted the vehicle from the water.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said deputies cited Kenneth McCloskey of Marshall for failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to fasten seatbelt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.