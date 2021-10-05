Roughly 100 people — including city, county and state dignitaries — showed up along with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 80s on Friday, Oct. 1 for the ribbon cutting for the Sunshine Place expansion at 18 Rickel Road.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht not only thanked the volunteers, but also former executive director Joanna Cervantes and current Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry president Mark Thompson.
For those who didn’t know what Sunshine Place was all about, Maastricht and others offered tours of the expanded facility that houses the food pantry and other social assistance agencies before the start of the ceremony.
The Sunshine Place expansion project began in 2018 and was completed in 2019, but the opening ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been inspiring for me personally, to witness this community’s passion for Sunshine Place, and your willingness to invest in our future,” Maastricht said. “Reaching a milestone like this can only be achieved through incredible teamwork. And I’m honored to work alongside some of the best servant leaders in our community. And I want to publicly acknowledge the dedication and commitment of all of our volunteers and staff.”
Among those speaking at the ceremony: Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, who remembered when the July 10, 2018 explosion devastated downtown Sun Prairie and displaced many residents, Sunshine Place was there to offer support and assistance.
The same occurred when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“The city council has enthusiastically supported the requests that have been made of them to support Sunshine Place. They’ve assisted with the building . . . addition that was made here, there’ve been other times that Sunshine Place has approached the city council for support,” Esser said. “And they’ve always been generous in doing it. In fact, there was one recently that the Sunshine Place approached the City Council and the City Council wanted to give them more money than they had requested.
“And believe me, that never happens,” Esser said, getting some reaction from the crowd.
“People request and they’re lucky if they get what they asked for. And instead, Ann was being told they would give her more. And I think she was at a loss for words with that one. So the city and Sunshine Place has a partnership.
“That partnership began with the beginning of Sunshine Place, and has grown over the years,” the mayor said. “It’s due to the leadership that the directors here and the board — Kevin Florek and other board members — have instilled that along with the city council and the city staff. That partnership— that we’re all here to provide for the improvement of this community and to help this community,” Esser said.
“And in the end, when we help any individual in this community, we’re helping the entire community and making it a better place to be,” Esser said.
“And while we’re here today,, Ann and you invited us for a ribbon cutting of this building, I’m going to take the liberty to go a step further,” the mayor said. “I want to pledge the city’s continued support to Sunshine Place as you move forward.”
Pedro Ruiz, representing Dane County’s Department of Human Services Office of Housing Access and Affordability, said what continues to impress him is that no matter who the leaders are, Sunshine Place keeps growing with Sun Prairie.
“But to them the most important people are the people of Sun Prairie,” Ruiz said, referring to the Sunshine Place and its volunteers. “It’s all about the people that need the services and that’s what’s impressive and very important because you’re putting yourself aside to make sure your guests have their needs met and it is impressive.”
Jamie Kuhn, who represented Gov. Tony Evers, presented a plaque to Maastricht in honor of the ribbon cutting, but also said what she thought the governor might say if he were present.
“I think the first thing he would just say is he’s very grateful. We’ve all been through — everyone has been through — a challenging year and a half or so here,” Kuhn said.
“And it continues to slowly roll along. And I think what what Sunshine Place is all about and what the ribbon cutting is all about today is about hope. It’s about how important it is that our community members — whether it’s the business community, the nonprofit, community, government, local individual residents, and others — come together to lift up one another and provide the supports that everyone needs to continue to move forward so we can continue to make sure that our community is taken care of,” Kuhn said.
“And I think Sunshine Place is really the epitome of all of that. And it really connects the dots, as the governor would say, about bringing all of those things together, and doing it in a way that is welcoming, that is helpful, but that is so supportive of the individual members of this community,” Kuhn added. “And I think we cannot say enough about how excited we are that this partnership exists. Anything the state of Wisconsin can do, we’re here to support all of the local efforts that everyone has put in.
“And I obviously cannot thank everybody who’s been involved in this. But if the governor were here, he would say . . . what’s best for kids, what’s best for our families, and what’s best for our communities is best for the state of Wisconsin.” Kuhn said. “And all of you here today are making a difference in the lives of people of the state. And that’s what this is all about.”
The ceremony concluded with an unofficial ribbon cutting photo with everyone at the ceremony in the photo, followed by a more official photo with state, city, McGann Construction and county officials in it. The grand opening continued later that day with a free bratwurst giveaway.