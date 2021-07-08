In celebration of Mayor Paul Esser’s proclamation which officially renamed the city as “Fun Prairie” for the month of July 2021, the Sun Prairie Parks Friends are offering limited edition shirts for purchase through July 12, 2021. The shirts are 4.2 oz., 50/25/25 polyester/combed ringspun cotton/rayon, triblend shirts with short sleeves.
With the purchase of every shirt, the Friends receive a $5 donation. Order securely online at https://ameriprintapparel.com/friends_of_fun_prairie/shop/product-detail/7435451 and either pick up your order from Ameriprint at 1708 Sunfield St. (free) or have your order shipped (additional charge).
Through volunteering, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration, Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie Parks.
SPPF supports and cares for parks through assisting with park planning and development, capital project support, programming and events, fundraising, assisting with grant acquisition, and with the purchase of equipment and supplies for all parks in the city.