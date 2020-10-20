Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable on Oct. 19 announced that many Wisconsin consumers will have more options for health insurance on the individual market in 2021.
In 2021, residents in 63 counties will have three or more insurance carrier options on the individual market, including those carriers that are available on HealthCare.gov.
Open enrollment – the annual period in which people can enroll in a health insurance plan on the individual market – is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 1 and continue through Dec. 15, 2020. Coverage starts Jan. 1, 2021.
“Now more than ever, it is vital that Wisconsinites have access to quality, affordable health insurance,” Evers said. “That’s why I am encouraging folks to explore the options available on the marketplace, including health plans available from HealthCare.gov, so they can find a plan that fits their needs and their budget.”
“In Wisconsin, 8 out of 10 people who enrolled in a Healthcare.gov plan last year qualified for financial assistance to lower their monthly payment,” Sun Prairie resident Afable said.
“This year, I urge anyone who needs health insurance to learn more about their options through the marketplace," Afable added. "If you need help signing up for a plan or determining if you qualify for financial assistance, visit WisCovered.com or call 2-1-1 to find an insurance expert who will help you one-on-one for free.”
In 2021, 63 counties will be served by three or more insurers, compared to 61 in 2020.
Counties that experienced an expansion of insurers include:
- Grant County, which went from two to three insurers;
- Florence County, which went from two to four insurers;
- Columbia, Marinette and Sauk counties, which went from three to four insurers;
- Marquette County, which went from three to five insurers;
- Shawano and Waupaca counties, which went from four to five insurers;
- Green Lake and Waushara counties, which went from four to six insurers;
- Calumet, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Winnebago counties, which went from five to six insurers;
- Brown and Oconto counties, which went from six to seven insurers; and
- Waukesha County, which went from seven to eight insurers.
An interactive map of health insurers available by county can be found here.
Many Wisconsinites will also benefit from lower rates in 2021. Rates on the individual market, which include plans available on Healthcare.gov, will be 3.4 percent lower in 2021 on average than rates in 2020.
The Wisconsin Healthcare Stability Plan (WIHSP), which Evers fully funded in his 2019-21 state biennial budget, has helped stabilize the health insurance marketplace in Wisconsin, leading to more options for consumers and lower rates.
OCI is encouraging every Wisconsinite to review their insurance coverage in preparation for the 2021 open enrollment period. Earlier this summer, OCI and Evers launched WisCovered.com to connect Wisconsinites with free, expert help to get healthcare coverage.
Available in English, Spanish, and Hmong, WisCovered helps put people in touch with assistance via phone from organizations like Covering Wisconsin and the United Way's 2-1-1 helpline.
These experts can help families understand their coverage options and determine if they qualify for free coverage through BadgerCare or help paying for their premium with an individual plan from HealthCare.gov.
WisCovered is the result of a public-private partnership created by Gov. Evers in 2019 to help make sure every Wisconsinite has access to affordable health insurance. The site also includes a digital toolkit to help interested stakeholders promote the upcoming open enrollment period.
Created by the Legislature in 1870, Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) ensures the insurance industry responsibly and adequately meets the insurance needs of Wisconsin citizens.
Today, OCI's mission is to protect and educate Wisconsin consumers by maintaining and promoting a strong insurance industry.
