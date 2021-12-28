The City of Sun Prairie OK’d funds for an electric bus, a charging station and restroom at the city’s park and ride to get ready for the 2024 launch of Bus Rapid Transit.
The $2 million price tag will be paid with the bulk from federal dollars, $1.3 million, and the city putting in $700,000. The city council approved the 2022 Capital Budget amendment on Dec. 21.
When the service is up and running, Sun Prairie residents can get to downtown Madison and the westside without transferring between buses and routes, seven days a week. The City of Sun Prairie partnered with the City of Madison on the BRT project.
The Sun Prairie Park and Ride at 2751 O’Keeffe Ave. will get the bus charging station and restroom per the agreement.
Mayor Paul Esser, a BRT advocate, says the service is essential for the future growth and economic development success for Sun Prairie. The city’s population is expected to reach nearly 41,000 by 2030, according to Wisconsin Department of Administration estimates.
The $166 million City of Madison East/West BRT project will give Sun Prairie and Madison residents greater options between the two growing cities, city officials say.
Metro Transit express commuter bus service to Sun Prairie started in fall 2019. The city of Sun Prairie also operates a shared-ride taxi service.
City officials say the BRT agreement is a cause for celebration even as public transportation has been impacted by the global pandemic
Wisconsin’s Safer at Home COVID-19 emergency order in spring 2020 cut city public transportation ridership as businesses and schools shut down, and employees and residents were encouraged to stay home.
Metro Transit’s Sun Prairie commuter bus service kept going during the pandemic even as other Madison routes were cut. The service was free but COVID-19 restricted passengers to 15 per bus and trips were way down. Those restrictions were lifted when COVID-19 cases declined and vaccinations rates went up.