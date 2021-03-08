One Community Bank recently hired Thomas Long as Vice President Commercial Banking. Long’s primary focus at the bank will be to establish and deepen relationships with business owners in the community by providing a wide range of financial products and knowledge.
Long has been in the banking industry since 2012. He is also a board member and Chair of External Affairs Committee for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), Board Member for United Cerebral Palsey (UCP) of Dane County, and Board Member for The American Veteran Attorney Association.
“Tom has a wealth of commercial banking knowledge and will be a huge asset to One Community Bank and to our community. We are thrilled to have him join our team.” said Jim Walker, Chief Commercial Officer.
“I am excited to join One Community Bank,” said Long. “It is a great organization with a team dedicated to going above and beyond for clients.”
Long resides in Sun Prairie and enjoys spending time with his wife Mallory and three kids. Outside of his work and civic duties Long enjoys golf, fishing, and hunting.
One Community Bank is one of the largest community banks in southwestern Wisconsin. The locally owned bank has 11 bank locations and $1.3 billion in assets. It provides both personal and business banking products and services, with an intense focus on serving clients, supporting colleagues, and investing in its communities.
Regularly named one of Madison’s best places to work, One Community Bank serves the communities of Oregon, McFarland, Waunakee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford, and Grand Marsh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.