Starion Bank recently announced Matthew Harrold has been hired as a Universal Banker II at its Sun Prairie location. Harrold comes to Starion with prior banking and sales experience.
Starion Bank is a $1.6 billion family-owned community bank with a full line of commercial, personal and mortgage banking services.
Started in Oakes, N.D., in 1969, Starion opened in the Madison area in 2006 and has three locations: 350 South Grand Avenue, Sun Prairie; 1651 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton; and 1547 W Broadway, Monona. The bank has 13 branches in North Dakota.