The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) recently announced that Kirsten Vetterli will serve as the new Aquatics Manager for the Sun Prairie High School pool.
Vetterli graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in psychology and recreation.
During the last year, she has been the head lifeguard at the pool, working with the swim and lifeguarding classes at Sun Prairie High School.
Before coming to work with Sun Prairie, Vetterli managed the Troll Beach swimming facility in Stoughton.
“Kirsten has jumped right into the role and we are happy to have her as a part of the team," Kevin Sukow, SPASD Director of Facilities and Grounds, said. "She knows the facility and educational programming very well.”
Vetterli replaced Nancy Harms, who recently retired from the district.
