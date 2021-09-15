Wisconsin had 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 12, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures varied across the state but were near normal overall. Precipitation remained below normal. On Sept. 7, a hail storm damaged some fields in a band reaching from Appleton and Fond du Lac south to the Illinois border.
Silage chopping, hay cutting, and winter wheat planting remained the most common field activities. Cranberry and kidney bean harvests have begun.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 13% short, 70% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 14% short, 68% adequate and 7% surplus.
Corn is reported 94% in the dough stage or beyond, 5 days behind last year but 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Eighty-two percent of corn is dented, 4 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Fifteen percent of corn was mature, 6 days behind last year and 2 days behind average Corn condition was 74% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week. Corn silage is 25% harvested, 6 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average
Soybeans are reported 70% coloring, even with last year, but 5 days ahead of the average. Twenty-two percent of soybeans are dropping leaves, 1 day behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 73% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Potato harvest is reported 40% complete. Potato condition is rated 86% good to excellent, 4 percentage points below last week.
Winter wheat planted was 20% complete, 8 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the average. Nine percent of winter wheat was emerged, 4 days ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of the average
The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 96% complete. The 4th cutting is 68% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition was rated 60% good to excellent, 3 percentage points below last week.