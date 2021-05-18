The Public Works Committee on May 11 approved a $2.4 million contract to reconstruct South Thompson Road, a project that a Sun Prairie business owner is fighting the city over.
The city is redoing the roadway to make way for development and a city stormwater detention facility.
But Steve Knaus, owner of Weyauwega Cheese LLC and Steve’s Wholesale LLC., filed a $10 million claim against the city, saying the project will limit his street access and put him out of business.
Knaus’ lawyer, Kenneth Sipsma, sent a letter to Public Works Committee members on May 11, hours before they were to review the South Thompson Road bids, urging them not to award the contract.
“You have the duty and responsibility to act on public works that are in the public interest,” Knaus wrote. “Staff work for you, you do not work for staff, private engineering firms and private developers. Take your responsibilities seriously and do not approve this bid. Send this project back to be designed as was originally contracted for: address the access concerns of existing businesses.”
The Public Works Committee got the OK to move forward on the vote last Tuesday with City Attorney Mark Leonard saying that the city’s bid process looked good and the Public Works Committee could vote without being concerned about Sipsma’s letter.
“It seems to me that this is designed to sow discord and confuse the issue,” Leonard told Public Works Committee members.
City Engineer Tom Veith told committee members that the South Thompson Road project was bid out like all other street projects. The MSA consultant contract was not required by state law to go out to bid.
Veith said bid proposals are usually 150-200 pages and are reviewed by staff who give recommendations to the Public Works Committee.
“Previous Public Works Committees have relied on staff to do formal review certification and those are not included in the agenda, but they are always available,” Veith said.
Alders Bob Jokisch, Mary Polenske and Terry McIlroy are on the Public Works Committee, along with citizen members Ray Kumapayi, a chief engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and Kelvin Santiago, a civil engineer who teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The city received five bids for the South Thompson project ranging from $2.46 to $2.55 million. The bid was unanimously awarded to Sun Prairie-based Capital Underground, Inc.
Cattell, Integrity, S & L Underground and Parisi Construction also submitted bids.