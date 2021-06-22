Cohen-Esrey Development recently closed on the $26.6 million, three-story 818 W. Main development that will feature apartments for senior citizens and veterans, according to Brian Sweeney, development director for Stillwater, Minn.-based Cohen-Esrey Development LLC.
The development, which received approvals from both the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and the city council, is being received well by the City of Sun Prairie because it represents the beginning of potential redevelopment outside of the downtown. Just as important, according to Mayor Paul Esser, the development is adding more residents.
“It is our priority to ensure there is access to affordable housing for all in the City of Sun Prairie,” said Esser of the new development. “These new developments are another tangible step in providing that access to our residents.”
Sweeney said Cohen-Esrey is already removing lead from some windows located in the existing structures on the property, but then plans demolition of the structures on site — including the historic McGovern’s Club at 818 W. Main St., as well as the tourist cabins located along North Bird just south of Buena Vista Drive — within the next two weeks.
Sweeney said Cohen-Esrey hired David Baehr to locate a tenant for the 3,736 sq. ft. commercial/office space located on the first floor of the building.
“I think ideally we’re looking for an office . . . that has a few employees. We’d kind of like to not have it retail per se with a lot of traffic — probably more of an office setting would be the most appropriate for the site,” Sweeney said. “And I think that the city agrees with that.”
The 55 and older building has a unique arrangement with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and veterans groups.
“The tax credit award that we got from WHEDA specified it as a senior building. And that just means 55 plus, and we are partnering with a nonprofit called Preserving US, which we work with in a lot of projects around the country,” Sweeney said.
“And we actually have an MOU with the Dane County Veterans Service Office between Cohen-Esrey redevelopment group, Preserving US and the Dane County Veterans Service Office, to target 20% of units — so 20 units — for veterans,” Sweeney said. “And, they have to qualify for the income restrictions for the units. So that was kind of part of our WHEDA application — something we included in that application, and something we planned.”
No date has been set for a groundbreaking to date, according to Sweeney.
“We’re planning on it this summer without a specific date, but yes, there will be a groundbreaking, by which time we hope or before then to have a name for the building . . . We’re close, but it’s something we’ll announce in the coming weeks probably, or maybe at the unveiling,” Sweeney said.
Sixty of the units will be two-bedroom and 40 will be one-bedroom units.
Construction contractor Horizon Construction, who has done multiple project before in Sun Prairie, is projecting a 14-month completion timeline, according to Sweeney, which means a summer 2022 opening date.