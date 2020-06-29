The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer-involved death in Sun Prairie that occurred on the morning of Friday, June 26, 2020.
Law enforcement from Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street nearby Davison Drive in Sun Prairie. As law enforcement approached the stopped vehicle on foot, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then crashed approximately three blocks away on Ruby Lane near the intersection with Main Street and then caught on fire.
“I live on Buena Vista, right behind Kwik Trip,” Jamie Peck wrote in a Facebook message to The Star. “I was at work but according to my husband it was loud and sounded like explosions and woke the kids up.”
Law enforcement and nearby citizens immediately began life-saving measures on the subjects.
Two passengers succumbed to their injuries on the scene and paramedics transported the driver and an additional passenger to a nearby hospital. No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Kara J. Cloud of Madison and Clinton W.G. Harvey of Sun Prairie were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Preliminary results determined Cloud and Harvey died as a result of injuries they suffered in the crash.
The involved officers from Sun Prairie Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
The SPPD policy also dictates an impartial investigation into the incident, but there have been no media briefings scheduled to provide more information to the public about the officers involved, the motivation for the victims to drive away or the type of vehicle operated that was involved in the crash.
DCI and Dane County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation and are assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.
All involved law enforcement officers are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
