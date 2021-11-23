Sorry, an error occurred.
Mekhi A. Moss
A Madison man who robbed a Sun Prairie fuel station when he was a teen has received a seven-year prison sentence.
Mekhi A. Moss, age 20, was called a “destructive force” by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson at the Nov. 18 sentencing hearing, as he noted Moss has a history of committing serious crimes.
On Jan. 21, 2020, Moss, then age 19, and another man robbed the Stop-N-Go (now a Kwik Trip), located at 9 Tower Drive, at gunpoint.
Moss displayed a handgun -- that he had stolen days before -- during the robbery.
At the time of the robbery, Moss had 11 pending state cases and warrants for his arrest, law enforcement reported.
Moss pleaded guilty in July to robbing the Stop-N-Go and brandishing a firearm during the robbery.
Moss was sentenced to four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
The Sun Prairie Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation resulting in Moss’ arrest.
The case was part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhood program, a cooperation between state and federal prosecutors and law enforcement to reduce violent crimes.
