Residents' complaints of strip club violence calls for license review

Thirteen Town of Bristol residents signed a complaint Tuesday night, March 9, that will push the town to decide the fate of the Club Bristol strip club troubled by three recent gunfire incidents.
Residents are calling for the strip club at 7653 Hwy. N to close because of ongoing safety issues surrounding the business.
Club Bristol Gentlemen’s Club owners say they will voluntarily shut its doors until a town hearing can take place to decide on the club’s license.
The strip club has come under scrutiny after a string of recent gunfire incidents.
On Feb. 27 shots were outside the club. Dane County Sheriff’s Department reported that there were no injuries or property damage. No one has been arrested in that incident.
On March 3 an intoxicated man was kicked out of the strip club and there was reported gunfire outside the club. Zachary M. Leonard, age 29 of Brandon, Mississippi was arrested in that incident and faces multiple felony charges for discharging a firearm, endangering safety and criminal damage to property. Leonard was reported to have a blood-alcohol level more than four times over the legal limit. Leonard reportedly was arrested after crashing his vehicle in the ditch shortly after he left Club Bristol. Dane County Sheriff deputy Garth Blake said additional firearms and ammunition were found in the vehicle.
Deputies responded to gunshots and a vehicle speeding off out of Club Bristol around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, March 7. Deputies found shell casings in the roadway. That incident remains under investigation.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, around 35 residents wearing face masks showed up for the March 9 Town of Bristol special meeting to get an update from deputies and to see how town officials are responding to the recent violence connected to Club Bristol.
“Shut it down, that is why we are here,” Annie Tremaine said when residents were asked by town officials what should be done.
Neighbors of the club said they have been woken up by gunfire, chased into their homes by club patrons, and are afraid be outside their homes when the club is open.
Residents pointed out that the strip club has been a focus of numerous incidents and frequent visits by law enforcement.
Dane County Sheriff’s Department reported gunfire incidents in 2017 and 2019. Deputy Blake said deputies have been called out to the strip club for disturbances, intoxicated patrons, battery, weapons violation, sex offenses and other complaints. The exact number of calls was not available by press time.
Residents say the strip club is giving the rural community a bad reputation.
Club Bristol owners Jerry Wood and Rich Bickle said they’ve enhanced safety measures since the Feb. 27 gunfire incident with employees escorting patrons out of the parking lot minutes after closing, increased lighting, and even changing the style of music played to discourage the crowd, which management say, are causing the disturbances.
Bickle and club employee Eric Popovich said an “unknown” crowd coming to the strip club recently are the source of the problems. They said they’ve found a solution to deter the group from the club, and it’s being reviewed by the club’s lawyers.
“We’ve got a plan in place, and it’s going to work,” Wood told the board. “We don’t want them here either, they are costing us money, causing problems, but it’s a delicate situation.”
Popovich said the group has shut down other clubs and bars and come to Club Bristol to follow the “girls and the music.”
Wood said the club employs around 32 dancers, and managers, bartenders and other staff.
Popovich, who has worked at the club for more than 15 years, said his livelihood and safety are at stake, and the club management is serious about finding a solution to deter violence and stay in business.
“Trust me, I do not want to lose my job over some individuals causing problems,” Popovich said.
Wood said increased lighting, driver license scanners and other methods could curb problems at the club if it re-opens.
Town of Bristol Attorney Mark Hazelbaker said the strip club has the right under state law to operate and is entitled to due process and a hearing if a complaint is filed.
But Hazelbaker asked to be recused from the hearing process because he couldn’t prevent his bias, saying that the club was an “unnecessary burden on the community and taxpayers.”
“The club has the right to try to do business, to try to exist, but the club doesn’t have the right for everybody to turn over heaven and hell to make it possible for them to allow people to dance naked on a bar,” Hazelbaker said.
After the 2017 gunfire incident, the town board imposed 13 additional conditions for the club’s liquor license that included lighting upgrades, security cameras, security staff in the parking lot one hour prior and after closing, and other conditions.
Deputy Blake said whatever the board decides on the club’s license, the department is ready to protect residents.
“We have plans in place to handle it, if and when the Bristol Club opens up,” Blake said. “You can rest assure that we are on top of it and the residents of the Town of Bristol are safe.”
With official complaints been signed by town residents at Tuesday’s meeting, Bristol Town Chair Jerry Derr said the town will hold a hearing to review Club Bristol’s liquor license, with everything on the table for discussion.
“We have bent over backward to accommodate this business,” Derr said, “We are not in the business of putting businesses out of business. We are here to promote business in the community, but things have gone on here for too long.”
The town board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 to discuss the complaints, legal representation, and the hearing process.
