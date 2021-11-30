With things slowly returning back to normal, the Sun Prairie Optimist Club is once again offering its Friend of Youth Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
The mouth-watering menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce, milk, coffee donated by Starbucks, and water for $7 per adult or $4 per child.
Tickets are only available at the door to help defray costs, according to Maureen Crombie with the Sun Prairie Optimist Club.
“And we will have the Sun Prairie Media Center there. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there again from 9-11 a.m.,” Crombie said. “We have our DECA students that will be volunteering again and they do an amazing job . . . and we have the Sun Prairie High School orchestra that’s going to be performing again from 8:30 till 11 a.m.”
Cannery Wine & Spirits will also be on hand to provide samples for pancake breakfast attendees. Crombie said it is important to support local businesses, especially during the holiday shopping season.
Last year’s breakfast was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and forced the club to get creative regarding some fundraisers. While they did a few Kona Ice fundraisers, the club decided to revive the pancake breakfast this year to help raise money for the club and show off the Colonial Club’s recently remodeled dining area.
“We’re very excited about it, Crombie said. “We missed it last year because that’s our biggest fundraiser that we have . . . we’re excited to have it back again. We have at least 30 sponsors that have sponsored our placemat that we have [for the pancake breakfast].”
The extension of Dane County’s COVID mask mandate also had an impact in one other way.
“We’re going to kind of have an art room but instead of having kids participate, we’re going to give away little art kits, craft kits for kids to take with them to work on at home.”
All proceeds from the event stay in the community and benefit youth and youth activities in Sun Prairie. The club honors students from the high school and upper middle school with their Optimist Youth of the Month during the school year, and gives financial support to Stuff the Bus, the Sun Prairie Public Library, the Sun Prairie Band Boosters, and a Little League team in addition to club-sponsored oratorical and essay contests as well as Tristar Basketball skills contests.
The oratorical contest began in 2018 after the club reached out to its students of the month, counselors or advisors who attended the club’s third Wednesday of the month meetings to gauge the potential for participation in the contest. Successful participants could win up to $31,500 in scholarships at the national level.
The club also sponsors a $500 scholarship each year to a deserving graduating senior.
“So all the money that we raise,” Crombie added, “stays right in our community.”
To learn more about the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, go online to https://www.facebook.com/SunPrairieOptimists/