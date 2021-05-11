The City of Sun Prairie's new TextMyGov -- a new way to engage residents -- is now live.
The software will keep subscribers updated on important alerts as well as create an efficient way for users to report concerns relating to public works, building inspection, and parks and recreation.
The idea for the service originated out of a desire to make residents more aware of announcements, events, and other alerts in a timely manner.
“It’s important to continue improving ways of engaging with residents using technology that is both accessible and efficient for all,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
The combined research and planning of finding a service that was both affordable and effective included a review of what other municipalities were utilizing and defining what the overall purpose would be for Sun Prairie.
“The ultimate goal is to provide citizens both normal notifications and emergency alerts and we didn’t have a way to do that before,” said City Information Technology Director Don McDermott.
The new software uses a mobile phone’s messaging service as the way to deliver information between the city and residents.
Any device that has texting capabilities can use the new tool. No download is required and users must subscribe to the service first.
To subscribe to general notifications such as event reminders, programs, public meetings, safety alerts and more, the user can text SPNOTIFY to 91896.
If a user wants to report an issue, they can text “Hi” to 608-453-3004 and proceed with the prompts that follow. If a reporter desires to provide additional details when writing about an issue, the prompt structure allows users to submit photo or video content. Reports are emailed to the appropriate department for review.
Although TextMyGov is now live, no personal information is sold to any third party entity such as an individual, government agency, or company.
Data and message rates may apply with certain cell phone service providers, and users are able to opt out any time.
